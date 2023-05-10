The Mary Persons track team will send 22 athletes, 14 girls and 8 boys, to the state meet in Albany on May 11-13 after they qualified at sectionals in Columbus on Saturday, May 6. Athletes will have to finish in the Top 8 in preliminaries on May 11-12 to make it to the finals on Saturday, May 13.
The 22 athletes from MP will compete at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany against the best athletes in Class AAA from around the state. Here’s how the boys and girls performed at sectionals at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus on Saturday. The top 8 finishers from each event advance to the state meet:
100 Meter Dash: 8th- Jataria Hardy (12.93)
400 Meter Dash: 12th- Jayla Barkley (1:05.22) and 13th- Sarah Davis (1:06.64)
800 Meter Run: 3rd- Gabriella Hoover (2:32.45), 5th- Kolbi McBrayer (2:38.14) and 6th- Alanna Wood (2:39.05)
1600 Meter Run: 3rd- Gabriella Hoover (5:49.79), 6th- Gabriella Hoover (5:52.97) and 9th- Kolbi McBrayer (6:04.27)
3200 Meter Run: 7th- Madelyn Causey (13:16.47), 9th- Lily Colley (13:34.56) and 10th- Abbey Stembridge (13:49.86)
100 Meter Hurdles: 10th- Ah’Zoria Hardy (17.95) and 16th- Arielle Kent (19.94)
300 Meter Hurdles: 4th- Kalonis Outlaw (49.39)
4x100 Meter Relay: 6th- Relay Team (50.21)
4x200 Meter Relay: 5th- Relay Team (1:45.38)
4x400 Meter Relay: 4th- Relay Team (4:12.77)
4x800 Meter Relay: 1st- Relay Team (10:25.66)
Long Jump: 8th- Jataria Hardy (15-2) and 9th- Ah’Zoria Hardy (14-0.5)
Triple Jump: 4th- Anaja Lucear (34-0.5)
Discus: 1st- Qua’Nesha Brown (117-3)
200 Meter Dash: 8th- Christian Stewart (22.89)
400 Meter Dash: 7th- Kaethen Bowers (51.07) and 12th- Carter Cole (53.33)
800 Meter Run: 10th- Bryce Shelton (2:12.58)
1600 Meter Run: 11th- Jonathan Head (4:58.10)
3200 Meter Run: 8th- Mac Roeser (10:57.37) and 14th- Jonathan Head (11:34.03)
110 Meter Hurdles: 9th- Marcus Guntter (16.34)
4x100 Meter Relay: 8th- Relay Team (43.50)
4x200 Meter Relay: 6th- Relay Team (1:30.75)
4x400 Meter Relay: 10th- Relay Team (3:35.95)
4x800 Meter Relay: 11th- Relay Team (9:16.98)
Triple Jump: 10th- Champ Brantley (40-3.25)
Pole Vault: 10th- R.J. Holder (9-6)
Discus: 5th- Van Tane (134-1)
Shotput: 15th- Van Tane (36-8.5)