Mary Persons girls run for the state meet at Sectionals last week. (Photos courtesy Schon Wood)

The Mary Persons track team will send 22 athletes, 14 girls and 8 boys, to the state meet in Albany on May 11-13 after they qualified at sectionals in Columbus on Saturday, May 6. Athletes will have to finish in the Top 8 in preliminaries on May 11-12 to make it to the finals on Saturday, May 13.

The 22 athletes from MP will compete at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany against the best athletes in Class AAA from around the state. Here’s how the boys and girls performed at sectionals at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus on Saturday. The top 8 finishers from each event advance to the state meet: