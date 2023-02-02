‘It crashed our whole system’
A 9-year-old lawsuit filed by more than 90 residents against Plant Scherer claiming the coal facility caused health issues has been moved to Monroe County.
The suit was originally filed in Fulton County, the home county of Georgia Power in 2013 but was moved to Monroe County on Thursday, Jan. 19. The 2,862-page lawsuit was so big that it short-circuited the county’s PeachCourt website.
“It crashed our whole system,” said Marisha Gaines of the Monroe County Clerk of Court office.
Gaines said they had to break the case into 9 volumes so that it could be loaded on-line without crashing the server.
The suit claims that the owners of Plant Scherer have knowingly allowed the coal-fired plant to harm adjacent properties, causing them serious health problems. The lawsuit contains reams of well testing results from Georgia Power’s own well monitoring system on the Plant Scherer property.
At least one of the four attorneys listed in the original suit told the Reporter he’s no longer on the case. It’s been reported that Stacey Evans, a Democratic candidate for governor in 2018, is now handling the case. Attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.
The Juliette residents who filed the original 2013 case were Donald Almon, Penny Almon, Claude Black, Yakeacia Bowden, E’karia Bowden, Yasmeen Carruth, Tony Bowdoin, Mary Brooks, Gladys Brown, Ricky Brown, Robert Brown, Laura Clowers, James Collins, Deborah Crosby, Burton Davis, Charles Davis, Freida Davis, John Davis, Steven Davis, Tiffany Davis, Trevor L. Davis And Troy A. Davis Barbara Dowdell, Eric Finney, Sr., Danny Fleming, Kalekye Flowers, Kazi Flowers, Ngao Flowers, Salama Flowers, Selbie Fowler, Jordan K Grant, Sandra Allison Grant, Cynthia Griffin, Hyatt Hall, Violina Hall, Emma Hansford, Paulette Hunnicutt, Kimberly Ivey, Cleveland Jarrell, Joann Jarrell, Leonard Jarrell, Dana Johnson, Judy Johnson, Wayne Johnson, Jr., Wayne Johnson Sr., Shanteria Jones Maxine Justice, Crystal Lancaster, Jenna Lancaster, Bentley Smith, Sandra Lee, Valarie Lindsay, Larry Lovell, Glenda Lowe, Stacy Lyons, Dominique Jones and Miesha Lyons, Catherine Mccoll, Jesse Middlebrooks, Jim Middlebrooks, Jimelia Middlebrooks, Rosa Middlebrooks , Ayanna Middlebrooks, A Minor, Willie Ponder, Walter Reese, Arneika Smith, Stacy Starr, Alyssa Starr, Heather Starr, Sarah Starr, Gloria Ussery, Ned Ussery, Ted Ussery, Bonita Watkins, Gene Watkins, Tracy Watkins, Vincent Watkins, George White, Harry Williams III and Kellie Williamson.
