MP baseball coach fired despite 148-60 record
Mary Persons baseball coach Clae Mathis was fired last week despite a 148-60 record in six seasons in Forsyth.
“I’m shocked and heartbroken,” Mathis told the Reporter. “It’s hard to believe.”
MP had hired Mathis away from Taylor County seven years ago. When Mathis arrived, MP hadn’t made the playoffs in 4 years. Under Mathis, the Dogs have made the playoffs 5 out of 6 years. MP baseball had also only won one region title in school history when he arrived. Mathis told school officials he wanted to win a region title here but that it would probably take 5 years. Instead, he won region in 3 years. MP’s previous record for wins in a season had been 24. Under Mathis, MP had 25 wins in 2019, 27 wins in 2021 and 26 wins in 2022.
Assistant superintendent Jim Finch, the former MP principal who has long taken an interest in sports, referred questions to first-year principal Tammy Marion and athletic director Robert Lindsey. Lindsey didn’t return messages for comment. Marion told the Reporter they just wanted to go in a different direction.
Mathis said he wasn’t given a reason either, only that they wanted to go in a different direction. Mathis has already signed his teaching contract with Monroe County schools for next year.
“I am still waiting on God to show me what He wants me to do next year because this was done so late that most schools have already hired all of their people,” said Mathis.
Mathis gave the Reporter this statement: “The decision was made and there is nothing that I can do about it. I will say that my faith has been tested in this trial. I have walked through those gates at the baseball field many times over the last 7 years, and one thing I can say is that every one of those times I thanked God for allowing me to be the coach of this team. I have coached a lot of different guys in this time, and have shared the love of Jesus with all of them. I have also tried to explain to them that life, like baseball, is not always fair. Sometimes you can do everything you’re supposed to do and still fail. I have definitely had to try to practice what I preach this week as my family and I deal with this. My prayer for them has always been and will continue to be, that they find their identity in who they are in Christ. If we try to find our identity in things of this world, like being a baseball coach, they will always end up let down because the things of this world are not permanent. The seven years I spent as the Mary Persons baseball coach will go down as some of the best years of my life. My family and I have been sold out since day one, and this past season was one of the most fun years we’ve had. I will continue to be a fan of the boys that I coached, and I pray that they all have awesome careers. We accomplished a lot in the seven years we were here. This program is not in the same shape it was when I started here. It took a lot of hard work by a lot of people to get it to where it is, and I pray that it will continue to get better. Again, I am so thankful for the seven years I got to be here, and I am heartbroken that it has come to an end. If it were up to me it wouldn’t, but at this point, I am waiting on God to lead me to what is next. I appreciate the opportunity to shed some light on this situation, and I will continue to pray for the people, schools, students, and athletes of Monroe County and Mary Persons.”
