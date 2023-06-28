If you’re looking for Max Ham of Smarr this Thursday on his 92nd birthday, you may want to check on the ground of the garden in front of his Evans Road home.
Ham was spotted earlier this month crawling on all fours down his row of corn. It’s the best way to pull dead “suckers” off plants, he assures a reporter. A more timid man might have set off his Life Alert device, wheezing “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” But Ham is not a timid man.
“I do need the fence to help me get back up,” laughs Ham.
Ham grew up in the country in Smarr, and he still takes a garden seriously.
“I’ve pushed a mule instead of going to school since I was 10,” says Ham.
He didn’t have a garden last year. But this year his brother-in-law Bill Starr, 81, also of Smarr, insisted on helping him plant one.
“He loves a garden so much,” said Starr, “I wanted him to have one.”
They planted corn, peas and tomatoes, and so far the results are beautiful.
“You won’t find a weed in there,” said Starr, a tribute to Ham’s daily work.
“If I see a blade of grass,” said Ham, “I pull it out.”
“You see a weed,” added Starr, “you better look out.”
Ham said he has good memories of he and his late wife, Geraldine, growing gardens together. He recalls one year he grew a 14-pound sweet potato. Geraldine, then the Monroe County clerk of court, was so proud she took it to her friend, then-Georgia House Speaker Tom Murphy, at the capitol.
Ham has a wire fence around his garden to keep deer and other pests out. He recalls that he found the fence on the roadside when the DOT replaced it as the fence around I-75 many decades ago.
Asked how he’s able to stay so active, Ham said you have to be tough when you get old. He recalls a Smarr friend who comes over and complains about how bad it is getting old.
“I ain’t worth a d— no more,” the man moaned.
“I ain’t gonna shoot your a—, but I think I’ve got a gun over there if you wanna kill yourself,” Ham replied flatly.
“He quit complaining then,” laughs Ham.
Ham said he doesn’t remember ever having a bad garden. But he did have a bad freezer one year, right as the crops were coming in.
“I found out I’ve got good friends,” said Ham, recalling that about 7 old friends came over and helped pick the garden while his son went to Macon to buy a new freezer.
Asked if he cooks his fresh vegetables every night, Ham demurred: “I ain’t gonna lie to you,” said Ham. “No.”
Some nights, said Ham, he just eats Vienna sausages. While he may not eat his home-grown vegetables every meal, he does enjoy working in the garden every day. Even at age 91, he might even crawl on all fours to do so.