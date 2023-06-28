If you’re looking for Max Ham of Smarr this Thursday on his 92nd birthday, you may want to check on the ground of the garden in front of his Evans Road home.

Ham was spotted earlier this month crawling on all fours down his row of corn. It’s the best way to pull dead “suckers” off plants, he assures a reporter. A more timid man might have set off his Life Alert device, wheezing “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” But Ham is not a timid man.