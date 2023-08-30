Citizens responded to the call for leaders to fill vacant positions on the Forsyth city council. By the time qualifying closed at noon on Friday, there were nine candidates for the four council posts, plus two candidates seeking to be mayor of Forsyth for the next four years.
Incumbent Eric Wilson and former mayor John Howard are running against one another for the top elected position in Forsyth.
Post 1, which is currently held by Howard has two candidates who haven’t previously held an elected office: Josh Hill (See story on Page 3A) and Walter Goodson.
For Post 3, previously held by Melvin Lawrence, there are three candidates. Former council member Rosemary Walker, Darren Latch and Lois Allen are all seeking this post.
In Post 4 incumbent Greg Goolsby is challenged by Shun Hicks.
The winner in the Post 5 race will serve the remainder of the two-year term of Julius Stroud, who resigned at the end of May upon moving to Colorado. Candidates Noah Harbuck and Chuck Wilder (See story on Page 2A) are seeking this post. The successful candidate will be sworn in as soon as possible after the election and will serve through December 2025. Candidates in the other races will take office in January and serve for four years.
Early voting, which will be at 38 West Main Street, will be Oct. 16-Nov. 4 on Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays, Oct. 21 and 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to register to vote and be eligible to vote in this election will be Oct. 10.
The Reporter plans to invite all candidates to a debate later this fall.