Candidates for city council and mayor are invited to a Candidates’ Forum hosted by the Reporter at Alderman Hall at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.
Former mayor John Howard is challenging current mayor Eric Wilson for the top job in a rematch from 8 years ago.
For council, Post 1, which is currently held by Howard, are two candidates who haven’t held elected office: Josh Hill and Walter Goodson.
For Post 3, previously held by the late Melvin Lawrence, there are three candidates. Former council member Rosemary Walker, trucking company manager Darren Latch and Lois Allen are all seeking this post.
In Post 4 incumbent Greg Goolsby is challenged by Waffle House waitress Shun Hicks.
The winner in the Post 5 race will serve the remainder of the two-year term of Julius Stroud, who resigned at the end of May upon moving to Colorado.
Insurance man Noah Harbuck and Chuck Wilder are seeking this post.
To submit a question to ask, email it to publisher@mymcr.net, text to 478-550-8355 or bring your question by the Reporter office at 50 N Jackson Street. Questions can be submitted anonymously.
Early voting, which will be at 38 West Main Street, will be Oct. 16-Nov. 4 on Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays, Oct. 21 and 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to register to vote and be eligible to vote in this election will be Oct. 10.