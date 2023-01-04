A perfect storm for Monroe County Firefighters came during Christmas Week.
It was so cold across the nation during the Christmas holidays, The Weather Channel came up with a name: Winter Storm Elliott. The temperature registered at the Atlanta Airport was a balmy 51° at midnight on December 23. Twenty-four hours later it was down to a miserable 11°. The cold blast lasted until the day after Christmas when it finally warmed up from 19° at 7 a.m. to 44° by 4 p.m., and folks could finally turn off the dripping faucets.
To add to the misery of freezing temperatures, Butts County, the source of water to the North Monroe County system, had a major break and a chemical imbalance at Christmas. A Boil Water Advisory was issued and the Monroe County Fire Department was called into action to keep the water flowing.
Battalion Chief at Station #1, Robert Duncan, told the Reporter that the first call for assistance came in late afternoon on Dec. 26. One-hundred-foot sections of fire hose were rolled out manually through the woods from a fire hydrant in River Forest which is on the City of Forsyth water system to a hydrant on the corner Boxankle Road and Mayfield Road just under a half a mile away.
The firefighters had to hand-carry the hoses into the woods, connecting them one by one, and water was sent from the first hydrant into a fire truck which gave it enough pressure to reach the over 2,400’ distance. Another truck was stationed at the other end which received the water and pumped it into the receiving hydrant at 750 gallons a minute. An estimated 2 million gallons of water were pumped into the system over a period of 48 hours.
Firefighters had to sit in the trucks to maintain the pumps for the duration and refilled the trucks when the diesel got low. The fuel was delivered by the Monroe County Road Department. During the ordeal, shift A at station #1 had 21 calls on Dec. 27 which was abnormally high. Duncan said that even though men were constantly stationed at the operation, there was still enough manpower to handle an emergency. Firefighters at station #1 also helped out next door at Living Word Community Church which had set up a warming shelter that was giving warmth and safety to those that needed help during the Christmas cold snap.
On the 28th, Chief Walton received the call that the Butts County system was fixed, and the hoses could be rolled up. The firefighters returned to the woods, rolled up all the hoses and cleaned them then stored them away. Duncan said the department is waiting on four new trucks to be delivered from the twelve that were recently ordered but the hoses for them have already been sent. They were stored in boxes which made it easier to transport them in the back of a pickup truck.
Six hours later, the trucks were sent back into service when Butts County called and said they were turning off the valve again due to the discovery of a leak. The entire operation was repeated until the issue was corrected. To save time and labor, the hose remained in the woods as of Monday. They are waiting for the water department to flush the lines and once they get the all-clear, the firefighters will be heading back into the woods to roll it all up one more time. With the extra duty, increased call volume and freezing temperatures, Winter Storm Eli was truly the perfect storm for Monroe County firefighters during Christmas week.