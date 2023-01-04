firefighters

Firefighters at Fire Station #1: Brandon Bloodworth, Ryan Shelley, JC Williams, & Battalion Chief Robert Duncan

A perfect storm for Monroe County Firefighters came during Christmas Week.

It was so cold across the nation during the Christmas holidays, The Weather Channel came up with a name: Winter Storm Elliott. The temperature registered at the Atlanta Airport was a balmy 51° at midnight on December 23. Twenty-four hours later it was down to a miserable 11°. The cold blast lasted until the day after Christmas when it finally warmed up from 19° at 7 a.m. to 44° by 4 p.m., and folks could finally turn off the dripping faucets.