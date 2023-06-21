Monroe County Schools have agreed to let former Mary Persons cheer coach Kyle Ward continue working with the middle school competition team and to let his wife Katie Ward be a community coach with the high school and middle school competition teams.
“We both look forward to the opportunity,” Kyle Ward told the Reporter. “We are excited to be able to continue to serve the families in Monroe County schools and our community.”
MP cheer parents turned out en masse at a May school board meeting to support the Wards. The Wards have helped lead the MP program to 3 state titles in both competition and spirit cheerleading in the past 3 years. Ward resigned from his coaching position this spring after MP spirit parents complained about him, but he and his wife offered to continue helping. At first school officials denied the Wards the opportunity to continue. The Wards have recently opened their own gym business in town. Kyle Ward remains a PE teacher in the school system.
School board chairman Stuart Pippin refused to let parents speak at the meeting, saying it was a called meeting. Parents said they were concerned that the middle school cheer team would be left without a good coach after MCMS cheer coach Anni Horne was promoted to replace Ward. But Ward told the Reporter on Monday that school officials had agreed to let the Wards help coach.