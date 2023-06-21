Kyle Ward

Kyle Ward will help MCMS cheer. (File photo/Russ Campbell)

 Russ Campbell

Monroe County Schools have agreed to let former Mary Persons cheer coach Kyle Ward continue working with the middle school competition team and to let his wife Katie Ward be a community coach with the high school and middle school competition teams.

“We both look forward to the opportunity,” Kyle Ward told the Reporter. “We are excited to be able to continue to serve the families in Monroe County schools and our community.”