Chair Stuart Pippin updated the Monroe County school board on its search for a new superintendent of schools at the board’s March 14 meeting. He said the board posted the announcement of its opening for a superintendent on March 13 and will accept applications until April 23.
Pippin said the board will begin interviewing applicants sometime in May. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The board contracted with Georgia School Boards Association to help with the search for a new superintendent.
The board held a one hour 20 minute closed door session during its monthly meeting to discuss safety, land acquisition and personnel. In addition to board members and Hickman, assistant superintendents Dr. Jim Finch and Alicia Elder, Sheriff Brad Freeman and board attorneys Ben Vaughn and Natalie Sundeen were included in the closed door session.
After the closed door session the board approved a large slate of personnel actions. There was one retirement: Sadie Watts, custodian at K.B. Sutton Elementary effective Feb. 22. There were 11 resignations. At Mary Persons five teachers resigned effective May 26: Lamon McElhaney, Llonisha McElhaney, Reagan Sanders, Stephen Smith and Christopher Easterly. At T.G. Scott Elementary teacher Sarah Holcomb and paraprofessional Kayla Gray resigned effective May 26. At K.B. Sutton Elementary parapros Tracie Williams (May 26) and April Lopez (March 8) resigned. At Hubbard Elementary, paraprofessional Latasha Huff resigned effective March 14. Bus monitor Beverly Jones resigned effective Feb. 17.
There were eight actions of employees changing positions within the school system. London Ray and Elizabeth Fogarty changed from parapros to teachers, Ray at TGS and Fogarty at HES, effective July 26. Teacher Becky Harmon will move from Monroe County Achievement Center to Mary Persons effective July 26, and teacher Hannah Claire Marks will move from HES to KBS effective July 26. Paraprofessionals Sheila Cox, Lisa Harmon and Merrie Johnson will all move from HES to KBS effective July 26. Joel Cates will change from bus driver to lead driver effective March 15.
The board approved 20 new hires. At Mary Persons, they include teachers Jamarcus Johnson, Lashasta Johnson, Ashley Thompson, Art Toledo and paraprofessional Haley Hughes, all effective July 26. At Monroe County Middle School the new hires are teachers JyQuan Davis, Meredith Klajbor, Leah Skinner and paraprofessionals Payton Ketchum and Cretina Stone effective July 26.
For K.B. Sutton the board hired pre-K teacher Tiara Brown, teacher Emily Williams and paraprofessional Jessica Mares. At T.G. Scott the board hired paraprofessionals Michelle Crosson and Lauren Murner and teacher Shana Medlan, all effective July 26. At Hubbard Elementary Stephanie Kahtava and Laura Smith were hired as teachers effective July 26. Kristen Puzo was hired as system speech language pathologist effective July 26 and Herman Sims was hired as a bus driver trainee effective March 15.
As of March 16 Monroe County schools has posted vacancies for seven high school teaching positions, four middle school teachers, one elementary school teacher, a director of school nutrition, five paraprofessionals, a bus drive, bus monitor and a food service worker. It has job postings for three student workers, two in food service and one in maintenance.
At a called BOE meeting on March 20, assistant superintendent Dr. Jim Finch presented four individuals who resigned and four new hires, all of which the board approved unanimously. Resignations effective May 26 were submitted by Monroe County Middle School teachers Michelle Lyncha and Jennifer Pippin, Hubbard Elementary paraprofrofessional Emily Swift and system coordinator of instructional student supports Jennifer Jorns.
Hickman said Jorns has accepted a position with Middle Georgia RESA to work with the PDIS program. New hires effective July 26 are Monroe County Middle School teacher Suzanne Tetteh and paraprofessional Tallish Morgan at K.B. Sutton Elementary and T.G. Scott Elementary paraprofessional Ashley Berkstresser. Lisa Roberts was hired effective April 12 as a paraprofessional at Mary Persons.