Chair Stuart Pippin updated the Monroe County school board on its search for a new superintendent of schools at the board’s March 14 meeting. He said the board posted the announcement of its opening for a superintendent on March 13 and will accept applications until April 23.

Pippin said the board will begin interviewing applicants sometime in May. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The board contracted with Georgia School Boards Association to help with the search for a new superintendent.