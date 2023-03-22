Assistant superintendent Dr. Jim Finch updated the Monroe County Board of Education on school system facilities projects at its March 14 meeting. He shared Architect Bob Day’s initial drawings for the College & Career Academy and the Freshman campus. The site was approved by BOE in February.
The College & Career Academy and Freshman campus are next to each other and are being handled as one project. The new facilities will be on property between the Fine Arts Center and Central Office on Brooklyn Avenue and Mary Persons High School on Montpelier Avenue.
The College & Career Academy will be closest to Mary Persons, and the Freshman Academy will be closest to the Fine Arts Center. A new road that will serve school buses will be built behind the Fine Arts Center. It will be straighter than the existing bus route. Some utility lines will have to be moved to build the new road.
Finch said that with construction of the new facilities, the school system will eliminate transfer buses, that is, buses that move students between Monroe County campuses, such as from the Mary Persons main campus to JROTC classes.
There is discussion of moving the JROTC program onto the main campus, although its present location has provided good space for its outside-of-classroom activities. Finch said that moving JROTC onto the main campus would get the program more involved with the student body as a whole as well as saving the time and expense of transporting students. Finch said JROTC need two classrooms and a storage area.
Finch said discussion is ongoing about the best location for the cafeteria since it is the noisiest place on campus. There is discussion of where to put cafeteria trash receptacles to keep them out of sight and to keep odors away from public areas.
Board member Greg Head said that as the new road is constructed he would like to see less speed bumps or smaller speed bumps on campus roads. Finch said that adjustment or elimination of the speed bumps will be discussed as plans progress.
“Those speed bumps have got to go,” said Head.
Finch presented the College & Career Academy and Freshman campus project and in his report said it is being added to the school system’s five-year facility plan and inquiries are being made about the availability of state funding based on the number of instructional units being added to the curriculum. The March facilities report shows the College & Career Academy & Freshman Campus project as only 1 percent complete.
Head said he’d like to see the two old gyms in the area torn down.
“I’d rather get it right the first time than piecemeal it together later,” said Head. “I want one plan for the entire facility.”
The report shows the stadium restrooms and concession stand project as 98 percent competed. It shows the revised budget for the project at $1.5 million, with the budget source as the 2019 bond account. The electrical panel had arrived so that the HVAC contractor could do the start-up. The report said the punch-out list should be completed in March.
Finch said at the sign for the baseball/tennis field arrived. The baseball/tennis improvements at the Mary Persons main campus is shown as 15 percent complete. It includes restrooms and enclosing the batting cage. Bid opening is this month. The project is funded by ESPLOST.
A survey has been conducted and bid specifications are being developed for erosion mitigation at the Hubbard Elementary campus. The project is only 5 percent complete, but Finch said it looks better as you come onto the campus. The project is estimated at $700,000 and is funded by ESPLOST.
The report says that wind screens are all that is needed to complete the Mary Persons tennis court project, which is shown as $483,000 funded by ESPLOST. The report says the rooftop HVAC replacement at Monroe County Middle Schools is 30 percent complete, but the $1.4 million project should be finished by June 2023. Funded by the state and ESPLOST, five rooftop units were replaced over Christmas break and the remaining units and new controls will be installed over summer break.