BOE Map

The new Freshman campus and College & Career Academy will be between Monroe County Fine Arts Center, right, and the main campus of Mary Persons, left, with the College & Career Academy closest to Mary Persons. (Map/Amy Haisten)

Assistant superintendent Dr. Jim Finch updated the Monroe County Board of Education on school system facilities projects at its March 14 meeting. He shared Architect Bob Day’s initial drawings for the College & Career Academy and the Freshman campus. The site was approved by BOE in February.

The College & Career Academy and Freshman campus are next to each other and are being handled as one project. The new facilities will be on property between the Fine Arts Center and Central Office on Brooklyn Avenue and Mary Persons High School on Montpelier Avenue.