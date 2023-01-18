Monroe County Schools is looking forward to the 2023-24 school year, which will begin for students on Tuesday, Aug. 1. An important part of every school year is having the best staff possible ready to welcome students. With that goal in mind, Monroe County Schools is hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 25 Brooklyn Avenue, Forsyth.
It takes a lot of different skills to operate a successful school system. At this Job Fair, candidates can learn about opportunities for teachers, paraprofessionals, special education staff, speech and occupational therapists, bus drivers, school nutrition workers, custodians, maintenance workers, support staff and possibly more. Come learn about the Monroe County School System and the jobs currently available.