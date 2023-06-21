The Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame inducted 8 new members on Friday night, June 16 at the Monroe County Conference Center. Inductees included Smith “Smitty” Driskell, a former Mary Persons track star; Percy Freeman, a former Mary Persons and professional football standout; Delores Harmon, a former Hubbard High basketball star; Robbi Pippinger, a former basketball standout at Monroe Academy and Mercer University; David “Dee Dee” Sewell, a former Mary Persons star quarterback; Sonny Trammell, a state-champion golfer at Monroe Academy and All-Conference performer at Georgia Southern University; Toby Washinger, a former Mary Persons All-State football captain; and Bryan Watts, a former Mary Persons football standout who went on to become a top high school special teams coach. Photo includes Pop Mays and Wayne Pippin, who were honored with Community Service Awards. Driskell had to leave and is not photographed. (Photo/Richard Dumas)
