After a long time of waiting—some people for several years—pavers on the Monroe County Veterans Memorial are ready to be engraved. It took several years to get the 20 orders needed to make engraving the pavers financially feasible. Then covid halted all engraving work. Shortages of the stencil materials used in the engraving and then trouble getting ships carrying the stencil materials unloaded caused tremendous backlogs in the engraving process. Finally our pavers are ready to be engraved.
Forty-seven paver orders have been placed, typeset and proofread. These were done in two batches. The 31 pavers are scheduled to be engraved during the month of August. The remaining 16 will “most likely” be scheduled and engraved before the annual Veterans’ Day Observation on Nov. 11.