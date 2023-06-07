A McDonough woman had to be cut out of her car with the Jaws of Life after she apparently pulled into the path of a Chevy Avalanche as she tried to turn left onto Indian Springs Dr. last Friday around 4 p.m. Julia Harper, 68, of McDonough was traveling south from Collier Rd when she attempted a left turn over the railroad tracks in front of Paul’s So Easy Auto Sales. Bob Clay, 48, of Forsyth was driving north in his Chevy Avalanche when Harper pulled in front of him. He struck the driver’s side door. Harper said she never saw the truck coming, according to Sgt. Kevin Williams of the Monroe County sheriff’s office. Forsyth and Monroe County firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pull Harper out of truck. She was then taken to Monroe County Hospital for treatment. The city and DOT are already taking steps to make the intersection safer. On June 23, the traffic pattern will be changed giving cross traffic from Collier Rd to Indian Springs Dr right of way. North and South Indian Springs Dr and Mize St. are set to become a three-way stop. (Photo/Will Davis)
McDonough woman hospitalized after Indian Springs Drive wreck
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Teens shot, no suspects yet
- Retiring Forsyth city manager proudest of revived downtown
- Not Chick-fil-A, but another car wash
- Thieves cut hole in United Bank wall
- Incident Reports
- Man threatens to gut neighbors ‘like a pig’ for turkey tampering
- McDonough woman hospitalized after Indian Springs Drive wreck
- Father of Year nominations due Friday
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!