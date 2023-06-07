Wreck

A McDonough woman had to be cut out of her car.

A McDonough woman had to be cut out of her car with the Jaws of Life after she apparently pulled into the path of a Chevy Avalanche as she tried to turn left onto Indian Springs Dr. last Friday around 4 p.m. Julia Harper, 68, of McDonough was traveling south from Collier Rd when she attempted a left turn over the railroad tracks in front of Paul’s So Easy Auto Sales. Bob Clay, 48, of Forsyth was driving north in his Chevy Avalanche when Harper pulled in front of him. He struck the driver’s side door. Harper said she never saw the truck coming, according to Sgt. Kevin Williams of the Monroe County sheriff’s office. Forsyth and Monroe County firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pull Harper out of truck. She was then taken to Monroe County Hospital for treatment. The city and DOT are already taking steps to make the intersection safer. On June 23, the traffic pattern will be changed giving cross traffic from Collier Rd to Indian Springs Dr right of way. North and South Indian Springs Dr and Mize St. are set to become a three-way stop. (Photo/Will Davis)