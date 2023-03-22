MCELHANEYS

Long-time coaches Lamon and Llonisha McElhaney are leaving MP.

 Brittanyj

Mary Persons is losing two coaches next year after track coach Llonisha McElhaney accepted the track coaching position at Jefferson High School. Her husband, MP girls basketball coach Lamon McElhaney, is going with her.

A track standout at Albany State herself, McElhaney will head up a Jefferson track and field program that is one of the best in the state. McElhaney has led the MP track and cross country programs to new heights.