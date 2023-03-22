Mary Persons is losing two coaches next year after track coach Llonisha McElhaney accepted the track coaching position at Jefferson High School. Her husband, MP girls basketball coach Lamon McElhaney, is going with her.
A track standout at Albany State herself, McElhaney will head up a Jefferson track and field program that is one of the best in the state. McElhaney has led the MP track and cross country programs to new heights.
“A month ago I was minding my own business and thinking I’m going to retire at Mary Persons because I bleed black and gold,” Llonisha told the Reporter. Then Jefferson High, located just west of Athens, called her. Jefferson has one of the top athletic programs in the state, especially its track program which has hosted sectionals and state meets for years.
“I was honored to be considered for such an elite school,” said Llonisha.
The current Jefferson track coach is leaving for Oconee County, so they offered her that position. Besides, said Llonisha, she will have more time for her two boys Landon and Legend because she won’t have to coach cross country in the fall anymore.
Llonisha led the girls track team to a region title last season and has won several region championships with both track and cross country, and has had many state qualifiers as well.
Lamon, who led the MP girls basketball team to its first region title in 9 years this year, will coach middle school football and basketball which will also be less demanding. Lamon played football for former MP principal Jim Finch, which is how he wound up being hired at MP 11 years ago. Llonisha was hired the following year.
Llonisha said the hardest part will be leaving her team members. “We’ve cried,” said Llonisha.