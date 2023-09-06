Quarterback JP Martin

Quarterback JP Martin scrambles for MCMS in last week’s win. (Photo/Jill Burnsed)

The Monroe County Middle School football team continued their winning ways with a 28-0 win over Pike County. Like the previous week, the Bulldogs had to overcome their own struggles while handling Pike. The Bulldogs lost 2 fumbles in the first quarter, allowing Pike to milk much of the time in their clock control offense. The Bulldogs were just too much however. 

After a Braylen Perry on the last play of the 1st quarter, the Dog offense got on track. After a 10 yard catch and run by Faizon Shelley and a big 15 yard run by Kylan Mays, quarterback Mason Stephens took the ball 15 yards down to the one yard line where running back Kylan Mays punched it in on the next play. Lane English added the point after for a 7-0 lead. 