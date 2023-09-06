The Monroe County Middle School football team continued their winning ways with a 28-0 win over Pike County. Like the previous week, the Bulldogs had to overcome their own struggles while handling Pike. The Bulldogs lost 2 fumbles in the first quarter, allowing Pike to milk much of the time in their clock control offense. The Bulldogs were just too much however.
After a Braylen Perry on the last play of the 1st quarter, the Dog offense got on track. After a 10 yard catch and run by Faizon Shelley and a big 15 yard run by Kylan Mays, quarterback Mason Stephens took the ball 15 yards down to the one yard line where running back Kylan Mays punched it in on the next play. Lane English added the point after for a 7-0 lead.
An interception by linebacker Rylan Holloway gave the ball back to the Bulldogs on the next Pirate drive. Stephens took over from there, calling his own number several times before making a hard run into the endzone. English added the extra point for a 14-0 lead. The Bulldog defense held Pike to a punt, giving the Dogs the ball back with 2 minutes left. A Stephens to Shelley pass got the Dogs to the 5 yard line, where Stephens followed Mays into the endzone for another Bulldog score. English made it 21-0.
The Monroe defense mauled Pike on the first possession of the second half, giving the offense good field position. Once again, it was Stephens again carrying the ball behind the block of Brenley Hiers for a touchdown. English made it 28-0 Bulldogs. From there the Bulldogs coasted to victory with back ups getting plenty of playing time.