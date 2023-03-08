Caspain Chambers

Caspain Chambers warms up as the coach and players look on during the game against Byron on March 2. (Photo/Jill Burnsed)

The MCMS Baseball team is off to an uncharacteristically slow start. The Bulldogs had their first five scheduled games canceled or rescheduled for various reasons so they didn’t get a chance to work out the kinks before region play started.

They did, however, manage to squeeze in a non-region game with West Laurens. The Bulldogs fell behind 1-0 in the first but managed to jump to a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Hits by Jordan Singleton and Madox Burnsed led the inning. The Bulldogs scored 3 more in the 3rd. The Bulldogs could not hold the lead though. A West Laurens rally in the top of the 5th did the Bulldogs in with a 7-6 loss. Bulldog pitchers did manage to strike out 7 Raiders in 5 innings.