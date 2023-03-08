The MCMS Baseball team is off to an uncharacteristically slow start. The Bulldogs had their first five scheduled games canceled or rescheduled for various reasons so they didn’t get a chance to work out the kinks before region play started.
They did, however, manage to squeeze in a non-region game with West Laurens. The Bulldogs fell behind 1-0 in the first but managed to jump to a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Hits by Jordan Singleton and Madox Burnsed led the inning. The Bulldogs scored 3 more in the 3rd. The Bulldogs could not hold the lead though. A West Laurens rally in the top of the 5th did the Bulldogs in with a 7-6 loss. Bulldog pitchers did manage to strike out 7 Raiders in 5 innings.
Monroe had its first region game 4 days later at Clifton Ridge. Monroe jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to timely hitting by Jackson Redus in the second inning. The Cougars would answer in the bottom of the inning with 3 runs of their own. The Cougars would continue to build on their lead and eventually defeated the Dogs 12-4. Jackson Redus went 2-4 and both Carson Barnette and Madox Burnsed reached base in all four at-bats.
On March 2, MCMS hosted Byron in another region match up. Byron got on the board by plating two in the first innings. The score remained 2-0 through the 4th inning when Byron added on another run. The Bulldogs answered in the bottom half by scoring a run making it 3-1. Byron added one more insurance run in the 6th due to a Bulldog error. The Dogs tried to make a run in the bottom half of the inning but Madox Burnsed was thrown out at home to end the ball game. The Eagles won by a score of 4-1. The Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 in region play.
“In an effort to enhance the program, a number of 8th graders are playing up on the 9th grade team. This means that the middle school team is younger than usual,” said Coach Michael Smallwood. “We have some good baseball players but we are a little behind physically and mentally due to our youth. These kids are still competing which is the main thing right now. This will be good for the program in the long run”.