The Monroe County Middle School football team held its spring football practice during the last week of April.
The practices are run by the varsity coaches so that the players can get a realistic feel for what it’s like to be an MP Bulldog. The players run through speed and agility drills then are put to the test in individual position groups. The MCMS Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back league championships, having gone undefeated this past year. The Dogs will have to replace some key parts of those teams, including tight end Isiah Hendricks, receiver Daniel Jungberg, linebacker CJ Banks, and defensive lineman Jayden Coleman. Luckily they have a number of returning starters. Running backs LJ Zellner and Mason Stephens will be back as well as linebackers Braylen Perry and Kylan Mays. The team had around 90 kids out for practice each day which is a little more than normal. “Turnout is a big factor in success for the MP program. We just had 55 players move up to the 9th grade. That’s going to be a huge boost for our varsity program in the future.” according to head coach Michael Smallwood. “It’s a lot of kids to manage but we get plenty of support from Coach Nelson and the varsity program”.