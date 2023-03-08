Once a week, Monroe County Reporter columnist Steve Reece delights his readers with his insight into a wide range of subjects reflective of the culture, history and diversity of the South and America in general. If you are a fan of “Reece’s Pieces” which runs every week in this newspaper on page 4A, Reece’s new book, “I Know a Few Dogs in Heaven,” is for you.
His 368-page book is a compilation of 100 of his columns that capture the everyday experiences of everyday people, with an eye to the complexities of life’s struggles. With humor, insight and a passion for justice, Reece’s collection of columns is a must-read for those looking to delve into an honest exploration of life in the American South.