LIVING THE DREAM
Where has your Monroe -Macon Reporter been? My husband and I have mailed it as far as Maryland to his brother and sister-in-law. Other readers have also shared it with friends and family out of town. This past weekend, I had the opportunity to place it in the hands of a presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
I was delighted to meet Kennedy in Columbia, S.C. and give him the Aug. 23 Macon-Bibb Reporter in which my column referenced his censorship roundtable. As he said in the roundtable, journalists who speak the truth are still out there at small publications such as ours.
As a Democratic party candidate from a Democratic family, he has become an outcast in both. His campaign signs and shirts saying “I’m a Kennedy Democrat” are intended to evoke 1960s nostalgia but instead highlight the irony that he is vilified by Kennedys and Democrats.
The efforts of President Biden, the mainstream media, and the Democratic party to silence him should get everyone’s attention. If these people don’t like him, he might be saying something worth listening to.
Apparently, his troubled youth and past addiction did not turn his own family against him, but his views on vaccines did.
In 2019, his sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, brother Joseph P. Kennedy II, and niece Maeve Kennedy McKean said he is “complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines” and endangered many lives.
More recently, his cousin Jack Schlossberg, son of Caroline Kennedy, said RFK Jr.’s campaign is an “embarrassment” and he is not fit to run for president. Other family members said he should not challenge Incumbent Biden, with whom they have a close, personal relationship.
Kennedy family members vocally opposing RFK differs from the past behavior of the clan, in which the close-knit family supported each other through thick and thin. The family supported Ted Kennedy after the scandal at Chappaquiddick and supported his ill-fated run for the presidency when he also challenged a Democratic incumbent, Jimmy Carter.
As attendees waited for Kennedy to speak in Columbia, classic rock tunes played, including “Fortunate Son” by Credence Clearwater Revival, which evoked more irony with its lyrics “I ain’t no Senator’s son…I ain’t no fortunate one.”
Many attendees identified themselves as life-long Republicans and Trump voters, including an elderly lady who voted against JFK but now planned to vote for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Kennedy's speech ranged from his concern over housing prices to implicating the CIA and military industrial complex in killing his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.
The US has not heeded Eisenhower’s warnings against the military industrial complex, and has not taken JFK’s advice to project economic rather than military power-but China has, according to RFK, Jr. When the US projected economic power, other nations loved and trusted us.
$8 trillion has been spent on war since 9/11, and China spent the same amount on their own education and infrastructure. China now graduates 1.4 million engineers per year and is the principal creditor in Latin America and Africa.
He discussed the $16 trillion lost to the COVID-19 lockdowns. The lockdowns shut down local businesses who are active parts of their communities and instead forced us to rely on Amazon, which pays $0 in federal taxes.
He acknowledged that he grew up wealthy, but also grew up during a time that families could easily have a home, car, and take vacations. He is not out of touch with financial struggles, sharing that his wife Cheryl Hines lived paycheck to paycheck until her big break on “Curb your Enthusiasm.”
With average incomes $5,000 short of the cost of living, Americans are in debt and homeownership becomes unattainable. RFK Jr. says this has led to declines in mental and physical health. Kennedy blames corporations such as Blackrock for driving up housing prices.
He acknowledges that we don’t all have “rich uncles” like he did and first-time homeowners need a rich uncle to co-sign with them to allow for lower interest rates. That rich uncle would be Uncle Sam under his administration.
Due to efforts to rig the Democratic primary, which RFK Jr. plans to challenge in court on Sept. 14, perhaps he should consider running as an Independent. However, he told supporters over the weekend that he fully intended to run as a Democrat and receive the party nomination.
He called himself “10 times the threat” to the party compared with Bernie Sanders. “I cannot do this alone,” he said. “Let’s take our country back.”
He is not the only candidate who will challenge the sitting president. As many as 14 Republicans are said to be running, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former VP Mike Pence, and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Fewer Democrats are willing to challenge Biden, with only Marianne Williamson and RFK Jr. announcing so far. Independent Cornel West will also run.
With more than a year left until the 2024 election, there will be numerous twists and turns on the road to the presidency for these candidates. If their road brings them near Middle Georgia, I would love the chance to attend their campaign events. Who knows? Perhaps the Monroe-Macon Reporter will become a key player in the national political arena. I mean can we do any worse than the current media players, or the current politicians?
Melissa Orrison covers Macon for the Macon-Bibb Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.