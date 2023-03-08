The Reporter’s story last week about Honey Boo Boo’s involvement in a 3-mile police chase and then the DUI and drug arrests of her boyfriend and a friend went viral worldwide, and now the sheriff’s office has released the report on the incident.
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, was a passenger in the chase last Tuesday, Feb. 28. According to the report, Cpl. Jaleel Brown was on I-75 N approaching North Lee Street when he spotted a red 2018 red Dodge Charger SXT with three occupants speeding so fast it nearly hit a passenger car in the rear. To avoid the collision the driver, Dralin Semar Carswell, 21, of Irwinton, later described by media outlets as the boyfriend of Honey Boo Boo, drove into the emergency lane before entering the exit ramp. The passenger in the backseat was later identified as 24-year-old Julius Malik Devon Williams of Irwinton.
Brown activated his lights on the Charger as it was sitting at the stop sign at the top of the ramp and expected Carswell to pull into the Shell gas station for the stop. Instead, Carswell turned left on Hwy. 42, traveling at a normal speed as if he didn’t notice the patrol car behind him.
As the corporal pulled up very close to the Charger and honked his siren, he could see a woman later identified as Honey Boo Boo turning around in the front passenger seat and looking at him while talking on her phone. After a few moments, she turned back around and sat back in her seat. As they passed Fairview Church Road Carswell ran a car off the road. At Boxankle Road the pursuit reached 75 mph.
Captain Jarred Duncan radioed Brown that he was sitting stationary on Hwy. 42 at Hickman Road to clear traffic. Brown told him when he saw his patrol vehicle, he would perform a P.I.T. maneuver. When Duncan saw the vehicles approaching, he activated his emergency equipment, the Charger then slowed down and Brown rammed into it, ending the pursuit.
Brown jumped out of his patrol unit and pointed his firearm at the driver’s door. The windows on the Charger were very dark and Brown told Carswell to roll down the window. He told the occupants to keep their hands where he could see them. He covered Duncan as he removed Williams from the backseat and handcuffed him. Carswell and Honey Boo Boo were also asked to step out. Brown then noticed a black pistol in the cupholder and removed it.
It was soon learned that Carswell’s license was suspended for several super speeder suspensions, point violations and a serious violation committed when he was under the age of 21. He was also wanted out of Wilkinson County for a probation violation. After first giving false information, Williams was found to also have a suspended license and had several warrants including a probation violation for marijuana possession, fleeing and possessing a pistol without a permit out of the state of Minnesota. Honey Boo Boo was cleared. The men were arrested and secured in Brown’s patrol vehicle.
A small baggie of marijuana was found in the Charger. The car was released to Honey Boo Boo. She was later picked up at the scene by her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon according to authorities.
While at the sheriff’s office, Carswell told deputies that he had smoked marijuana about an hour before he got on the road and agreed to a sobriety and blood test which indicated he was under the influence. Warrants were processed against him for fleeing. He was also cited for following too closely, failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs, driving without a license and speeding. Williams was charged with giving false information. Carswell was released on March 1 on a $25,000 bond and Williams was released on March 3 on a $1,000 bond.
The Reporter’s story about Honey Boo Boo’s wild ride was picked up by multiple outlets including People magazine, the New York Post and the Daily Wire, and some even gave credit to the source for their story.