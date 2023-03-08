Honey Boo Boo

Honey Boo Boo after her boyfriend was arrested.

The Reporter’s story last week about Honey Boo Boo’s involvement in a 3-mile police chase and then the DUI and drug arrests of her boyfriend and a friend went viral worldwide, and now the sheriff’s office has released the report on the incident.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, was a passenger in the chase last Tuesday, Feb. 28. According to the report, Cpl. Jaleel Brown was on I-75 N approaching North Lee Street when he spotted a red 2018 red Dodge Charger SXT with three occupants speeding so fast it nearly hit a passenger car in the rear. To avoid the collision the driver, Dralin Semar Carswell, 21, of Irwinton, later described by media outlets as the boyfriend of Honey Boo Boo, drove into the emergency lane before entering the exit ramp. The passenger in the backseat was later identified as 24-year-old Julius Malik Devon Williams of Irwinton.