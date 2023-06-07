Two burglaries were quickly solved by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.
Two burglaries were quickly solved by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.
First, on Saturday, June 3, Parker Chapel AME Church on Hwy. 83 was broken into. The suspect confessed after being spotted by deputies walking down Hwy. 83.
According to the report, deputy Cory Adkins was dispatched to the church at 5744 Hwy. 83 south around 6 p.m. Ira Thomas Jones, Jr. had video footage of Joshua David Lee Bauer, 24, of 223 Edward Drive, Macon, wearing dark shorts and a white shirt around his head trying to kick open the door of the church.
Rogers and Stevens then left the church to speak with Bauer, whom they had seen earlier walking down the road. Bauer took off into the woods when deputies approached but was later taken into custody. They found a bag containing items taken from the church including three microphones. There was also some copper wire taken from a power pole located across the street from the church.
Bauer confessed everything to Monroe County Inv. Shania Hawkins, said the report. He was charged with 1st-degree burglary, property damage and two charges of theft by taking.
And then on Sunday afternoon, a 60-year-old Forsyth man boldly walked into a Lassiter Road home and after stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items slammed the back door and walked away. According to the report, Gina Black heard the slam while she was in her bedroom at 956 Lassiter Road. She told Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz when she heard her back door slam and went to see what was going on because her back door was normally locked. She noticed items in her living room had been rearranged and then saw Mark Blessitt walking down her driveway carrying her lunch bag.
Lance Black and Gina Black both yelled at Blessitt to stop and to drop the lunch bag and he began to yell and scream back at them. Lance said Blessitt had a trowel in his hands and threw it at him. Lance followed Blessitt down the road until Ortiz arrived.
Ortiz found Blessitt in front of 1220 Lassiter Road and Lance identified him as the person that had just robbed his daughter. Blessitt was handcuffed. In his pockets, he was carrying a Hyundai key fob, a Honda key fob, a dog tag with 956 Lassiter Road engraved on it, and a set of house keys. Blessitt said the items were his and that the key fobs were from an old job he used to have. Inside the lunch bag were three packs of pills prescribed to Gina Black valued at $800.
When asked what he was doing at 956 Lassiter Road, Blessitt said he was told that his mother was being held against her will. He said he saw his mother on the front porch and walked up the driveway. He then saw someone drag his mother inside the home and people began to yell at him to leave the property. Blessitt added that as he was leaving, he saw a lunch bag in the yard and took it because he thought something cold was going to be inside. Cpl. Dalton Mosely took him to the Monroe County Jail where he was charged with simple assault and burglary.
