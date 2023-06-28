Crown Candy

Crown Candy owner Jamie Weatherford said he’s tried to buy adjacent land to stop the waste facility. (Photo/Melissa Orrison)

The scent of candy fills the air on Mead Road near the Crown Candy manufacturing plant, but residents of nearby Lynmore Estates fear that will no longer be the case if Macon-Bibb allows a solid waste transfer station at 4300 Mead Rd. After both sides spoke at the Monday, June 26 Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning hearing, the board deferred a verdict until its July 24 hearing.

At the June 26 hearing, residents and business owners gave testimony illustrating the negative impacts of adding this transfer station. State Sen. John F. Kennedy (R-Monroe County) spoke in favor of the zoning change on behalf of his father-in-law, Guy Eberhardt, who owns the property. 