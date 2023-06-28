The scent of candy fills the air on Mead Road near the Crown Candy manufacturing plant, but residents of nearby Lynmore Estates fear that will no longer be the case if Macon-Bibb allows a solid waste transfer station at 4300 Mead Rd. After both sides spoke at the Monday, June 26 Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning hearing, the board deferred a verdict until its July 24 hearing.
At the June 26 hearing, residents and business owners gave testimony illustrating the negative impacts of adding this transfer station. State Sen. John F. Kennedy (R-Monroe County) spoke in favor of the zoning change on behalf of his father-in-law, Guy Eberhardt, who owns the property.
As the applicant for the zoning change, Eberhardt will not operate the transfer station himself. According to Kennedy, it will be run by an outside entity with experience running a “state-of-the-art” facility like this.
Kennedy defined a transfer station as a facility where trucks bring in items and materials which are then put on larger trucks and taken elsewhere. He emphasized that there would be no depositing of materials on site, and regulations would be carefully followed to ensure materials were removed from the facility in the required time period.
Hazardous materials will not be allowed. He acknowledged there might be an odor, but said the odor will be controlled in compliance with state regulations. He also said there will be no raw sewage, but instead household garbage.
He said the proposed facility would be a 3-sided building of about 12,000 square feet and said the open side would face away from other businesses in the area as well as the nearby park and residential streets. Trash would be transferred on a concrete area, which would then be washed down daily.
He named benefits for adding a transfer station that included fewer trucks on the road and a more efficient transfer of garbage. He also pointed out that a landfill was previously approved by zoning in 2000. He said there is no evidence the transfer station will impact the environment.
Kennedy said an anonymous letter opposed the transfer station, but he hopes the Planning and Zoning Commission will not give this credence without knowing who wrote it, where they’re located, and their motives.
Everyone else who spoke was opposed to the transfer station. Residents of Lynmore Estates Teresa Ballard and Barbara Jackson raised concerns about the safety of children playing in the park across from the proposed site. Jackson is also concerned about property values. Neighbor Nicole Porter is concerned with the potential odor and increased rodents and stray dogs.
Ivey Hall, Executive Director of Macon Bibb Habitat for Humanity, gave testimony about the negative impact the transfer station would have on Lynmore Estates. This neighborhood has houses built by Habitat for Humanity that are now “safe, decent, affordable homeownership opportunities.” She shared that a Habitat home recently sold for $144,000 on the open market.
Hall expects Lynmore Estates to grow and says Habitat is “committed” to this project. She says there is a waiting list, and these are homeowners like anyone else. They deserve the chance to build generational wealth through equity in a home.
Jamie Weatherford of Crown Candy gave testimony that the transfer station could impact operations at his family’s candy manufacturing business, which employs 70 people: “We are not small peanuts...We have been here actively employing for 50 years.” He says their products are available at Cracker Barrel, Dollar General, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply and Lowe’s.
Weatherford described the transfer station as “trash across from a food business” and says it would worsen existing problems with rodents and stray dogs. He says he contacts Macon Bibb Animal Control and pest control services weekly.
Weatherford shared a framed article from the 1971 Chamber of Commerce newsletter that described how his grandfather moved his family business to that area to start an industrial park, and also donated the land for the park.
Weatherford is married to Jessica Walden, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, and the two own Rock Candy Tours.
Weatherford said it was the fifth time he had been in Planning and Zoning for this same matter in the past 20 years, and he wants “to put the issue to bed.” He offered Eberhardt $225,000 for the property, claiming that was more than 3 times its value.
Tax records for 4300 Mead Rd. indicate that the 2022 valuation was $92,667, but the 2023 valuation is $280,372.
Mike Casteel owns Macon’s “first and only” transfer station at 4466 Mead Rd. He says it is not in the best interest of the community for this one to be added, since his business is already there: “We don’t need two on one street.”
Casteel describes a transfer station as having “a dirty, nasty, dusty, wet, obnoxious odor.” He confirms they clean daily but says “guys on the ground could throw up” from the odor.
He described daily operations and said 15 trucks are on the property at a time and stay about 10 minutes. His facility operates from 7AM-4:30PM. He says the proposed hours at the new facility of 6AM-7PM would have trucks on the road and near the park and residential areas for too many hours per day.
Kennedy, on behalf of Eberhardt, says “the descriptions of the activity and its impact do not match up with a properly run facility.” He theorizes that if Crown Candy already has problems with pests and stray dogs, there is no evidence the new facility will worsen that.
In reference to Casteel’s testimony, Kennedy said “Planning and Zoning should not be out to preserve a monopoly for someone” and said Casteel wants them to eliminate the competition. He points out that if the proposed transfer station is not in the community’s best interest, then Casteel’s facility is not either.
After over an hour of debate, Commission Chairwoman Jeane Easom called for a deferral. Commissioner Josh Rogers, CEO of Newtown Macon, said he hated to defer since the public had come out. Rogers stated he was not opposed to the use, but to the positioning on the property.
Kelvin Seagraves, Civil Engineer at Hofstadter & Associates, said “an infinite number of plans would work on the property and said it’s just a matter of playing around on the computer. Easom suggested resubmitting the proposal with the facility moved as far away from the playground as possible.
The deferral was granted and a hearing date was set for July 24, but Eason reminded Eberhardt, Kennedy and Seagraves “That doesn’t mean we will approve it.” She also said everyone will have the opportunity to speak again at the next hearing. “This is a big deal,” she acknowledged.