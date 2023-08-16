The 2023 NWTF Turkey Shoot was held at the Meadows Gun Club on Aug. 10-13. This is the fifth consecutive year that the gun club on Rumble Road has hosted the event.
There was $7,000 paid out in the Main Event with high overall shooter Mike Benton of Alabama taking home $2,500 after knocking down 193 clay targets out of 200. Kevin Demichiel of Forsyth was runner-up, winning $1,500, hitting 192 targets. Demichiel won an additional $2,335 competing in the preliminary, super sporting, FITASC and 5-stand events. Shelby Moon, of Georgia, won $500 by shooting 170 out of 200 targets in the Lady's division. G. Harris McGough, of Alabama, placed first as a Senior Super Veteran winning $500. He also won $600 in the Main Event.
There were 371 entrants at the turkey shoot and Dominic Bethel, owner of Meadows Gun Club, told the Reporter that not only do the gun club's events help the local economy with participants filling up hotels and gas tanks and buying food and groceries, but they also employ around 50 local people, including students as well as adults, to help with setting up targets, driving visitors around in golf carts and keeping the area clean. Bethel said many have worked at their events numerous times and are now well experienced.
Their next event is the three-day "Twilight Classic" November 10-12. The Main Event will involve night shooting.
The National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973 and has recruited or retained more than 1.5 million hunters and opened access to more than 500,000 acres for hunting and other recreation opportunities.
The Meadows Gun Club is at 1064 Rumble Road. They are open from Wednesday through Sunday and can be reached at 478-994-9910.