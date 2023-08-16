Kevin Demichiel

Kevin Demichiel of Forsyth taking a shot. 

The 2023 NWTF Turkey Shoot was held at the Meadows Gun Club on Aug. 10-13. This is the fifth consecutive year that the gun club on Rumble Road has hosted the event.

There was $7,000 paid out in the Main Event with high overall shooter Mike Benton of Alabama taking home $2,500 after knocking down 193 clay targets out of 200. Kevin Demichiel of Forsyth was runner-up, winning $1,500, hitting 192 targets. Demichiel won an additional $2,335 competing in the preliminary, super sporting, FITASC and 5-stand events. Shelby Moon, of Georgia, won $500 by shooting 170 out of 200 targets in the Lady's division. G. Harris McGough, of Alabama, placed first as a Senior Super Veteran winning $500. He also won $600 in the Main Event. 