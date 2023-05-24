By far the most complex part of a car is the transmission. Today’s cars are monitored and/or controlled by computers and Harold “Marty” Paul, owner of Marty’s Transmission Repair in High Falls said that not only do you have to buy a part to make a repair, but you also must also buy data from the automaker to program it. Marty said unless you have a shop with updated computer scanner equipment, most mechanical problems are unfixable.
The biggest problem in his business is getting parts. He said he believes it’s because of the government and the issue didn't exist when the last president was in office. When asked if the COVID-19 pandemic slowed his business, he said he made more money during that time than he ever has due to the checks the government was passing out. He was one of the ones willing to go to work.
Marty said he is covered up with work with no parts and no help, "You try to help and teach kids nowadays, but they don't seem to have a concern about it. Back in the day, I was happy to cut grass for $5."
Marty was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana nearly 60 years ago to Francis and Harold Paul, Sr. The family moved to Clayton County when he was 5 years old. He took a shop class while going to Morrow Senior High School and had an interest in doing bodywork until he took a class on transmissions when he was 18. He was so fascinated that he fell in love with the technology.
He moved to Monroe County nearly 20 years ago after meeting his wife, Dana. They met through a mutual friend and married three weeks after they met. Ten years later, they had their son, Jacob who likes playing on computers and jumping on the trampoline. Marty said he can pretty much keep up with him except for the trampoline part.
Marty might retire when Jacob is old enough to take over the business. If his son has no interest in the wonders of transmissions, he'll just keep turning that wrench.
As he was preparing to leave for a graduation ceremony Marty said, "Those who are graduating have gone through a lot to get so far."
