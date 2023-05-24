Marty

Marty Paul

By far the most complex part of a car is the transmission. Today’s cars are monitored and/or controlled by computers and Harold “Marty” Paul, owner of Marty’s Transmission Repair in High Falls said that not only do you have to buy a part to make a repair, but you also must also buy data from the automaker to program it. Marty said unless you have a shop with updated computer scanner equipment, most mechanical problems are unfixable.

The biggest problem in his business is getting parts. He said he believes it’s because of the government and the issue didn't exist when the last president was in office. When asked if the COVID-19 pandemic slowed his business, he said he made more money during that time than he ever has due to the checks the government was passing out. He was one of the ones willing to go to work.