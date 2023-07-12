TRUE GRIS
Retired Macon man shows civic pride by picking up roadside trash
Jerry Bunch is a foot soldier in the battle against candy wrappers and cigarette butts. He wages war on plastic water bottles and the leftovers of Happy Meals and Whopper combos. He runs with the Red Bulls.
Every morning, by the dawn’s early light, he can be seen darting and dashing along the well-traveled lanes on Forsyth and Zebulon roads.
Jerry is North Macon’s Prince of Tidiness. A retired educator who will turn 70 in September, he is a self-described “plogger” – the union of an environmentally conscious jogger with the Swedish word “plock upp,’’ which means to pick up.
He wears a reflective vest, carries a blue Lowe’s bucket and has a tight grip on his pick-up grabber. Under his headphones, he listens to the morning news on NPR. He might be the most well-informed trash collector in his zip code.
His daily forecast rarely varies – a 100 percent chance of litter. He is the first responder to those who treat the nearby streets and sidewalks as their personal garbage cans.
No, he does not wear an orange jumpsuit. He does not pace the right-of-ways or stand beside the tumbling kudzu patches as part of a prison work detail.
His neighborhood is not far from the pavement he routinely patrols – a two-mile stretch from Carlyle Place on Zebulon to Wesleyan College on Forsyth. (He sometimes doubles back and does a clean sweep to the Ace Hardware.)
“People stop and ask me who I am,’’ he said. “I have had some frequent flyers drive by, curse at me and make gestures. I recognize them. I know they’re coming. I usually blow a kiss at them.’’
Although this is his free labor of love, he once collected a bonus check when he found a $100 bill on the ground. Another time he stumbled upon a bag of coins. A few weeks ago, a nice woman stopped and handed him a card addressed to “Our Neighborhood Hero,’’ along with a VISA gift card.
“The sum (on the card) was unusual enough that I figured she went around and collected from people,’’ he said.
His daily trash routine began during the COVID quarantines of 2020. He said the unsightly accumulation of litter on the surrounding roads “started bothering me.’’ An avid runner, he would stoop to pick up litter along his route. Plastic straws. Styrofoam cups. Discarded diapers. Losing lottery tickets. Wire, ribbon, cords and enough floss picks to start a dental hygiene clinic.
“I have the time. I need the exercise. It makes me feel good that the neighborhood looks better,’’ he said. “At first, I was stopping to put the trash in my pocket. I told myself there had to be a better way to do this.’’
Now, he walks and picks up litter before his morning run. He often traverses the center lane, where most of the trash congregates. He is aware of the risks being in the crosshairs of a busy road. He is cautious. He is vigilant.
“I keep my head on a swivel,’’ he said, laughing.
He also keeps the storm gutters free of debris along Highway 41. He has saved many a tire from nails and other sharp objects. He picks up a lot of tarps that have blown off vehicles. He has so many he will never need to buy a tarp.
There are many more sides to Jerry than being a low-key, low maintenance volunteer trash collector.
He is a father and a grandfather. His wife, Dr. Susan Malone, recently retired as a vice provost at Mercer University. He enjoys kayaking and has achieved a measure of notoriety for his gumbo recipe. He is an accomplished guitar player who has played with several local bands. He recently appeared with Joseph Palmer on stage at the legendary Grant’s Lounge in Macon.
Still, many folks simply know him as the unsung hero out there doing the dirty work.
“I usually fill up one or two 35-gallon trash cans every week,’’ he said. “That’s a lot of trash.’’
God bless the plogger.
Ed Grisamore, a longtime writer and True Gris columnist for The Macon Telegraph and now the Monroe/Macon-Bibb Reporter, is the author of nine books. He also teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon. For more of his writing, subscribe to “True Gris: Storytelling from the Heart of Georgia” at edgrisamore.substack.com. Email him at edgrisamore@gmail.com.