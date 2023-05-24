REECE'S PIECES
Summer is the only season that has a beginning and ending that is considered “unofficial”. Most years Labor Day is 14 weeks after Memorial Day, right around 98 days. This makes our modern summer almost a full week longer than the 93.66 days between the summer solstice on June 21 and the fall equinox on Sept. 23.
From 1868 to 1970, Memorial Day was observed on May 30 no matter what day of the week it was. Even though Memorial Day began as a way to commemorate the Civil War dead, today it is mostly thought of as the start of summer beginning with a long weekend filled with backyard BBQs and trips to the beach. The government’s changing the date to create three-day weekends has created a nonchalant observance of what should be a solemn day. The main reason for the change was commercial, according to some historians.
This is a day that should not be considered a holiday but instead, a day of remembrance. In December 2000 Congress passed the “The National Moment of Remembrance Act” which encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation. Although the act was passed nearly a quarter of a century ago, few Americans know anything about it. The moment of silence is observed by all Major League Baseball teams, NASCAR, Greyhound Lines and NASA. If you are standing near the railroad tracks at 3 p.m. and an Amtrak train passes by, you’ll hear its whistle blowing loudly and proudly to honor “the service and sacrifice of America’s armed services.”
On Monday, buglers of the national organization, Taps for Veterans, will sound the call of Taps across the nation from their front yards, porches, driveways, and apartment balconies to honor and rememberance of those who died in service at precisely 3 p.m. Those who hear the somber tune are asked to turn toward the music with their hand over their heart and reflect for just a moment.
On Memorial Day, our nation’s flag will be raised briskly to the top of the staff and then solemnly lowered to the half-staff position, where it will stay only until noon. It will then be raised to full staff for the remainder of the day.
Around 5,000 visitors will attend a ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. The president of the United States usually delivers an address and lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The first national celebration of the holiday took place on May 30, 1868, at the cemetery where both Confederate and Union soldiers are buried. The ceremonies centered around the mourning-draped veranda of the Arlington mansion, once the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Originally known as Decoration Day, at the turn of the 20th century it was designated as Memorial Day.
In Forsyth, wreaths are placed at the Monroe County Veterans Memorial during an annual service at 11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Many active duty and retired service members are in attendance wearing their uniforms. The colors are presented, and the National Anthem is sung by what is usually a large crowd. Keynote speakers from the local government, civic, military and religious leaders speak of the sacrifices made by those in defense of our nation. In many American towns, the day is celebrated with a parade.
Around 25 locations claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day. On April 25, 1866, in a decoration ceremony at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, Mississippi, ladies placed flowers on the graves of more than 2,100 Confederate soldiers where at least 40 Union soldiers were buried alongside them in barren graves. In an act of compassion, the ladies decorated the graves of the enemy. From this kind gesture Columbus, Mississippi now claims to be at least the inspiration for the special day if not the birthplace.
Columbus, Georgia, and Macon have also made claims that the tradition began in their cities. Also, Richmond, Virginia and the village of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania say the title belongs to them. In 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, N.Y., the “birthplace” of Memorial Day. In a ceremony on May 5, 1866, Waterloo citizens honored local veterans who had fought in the Civil War.
Thinking about the deaths of soldiers on the first day of summer is something I’m afraid few will do. School is out. Excitement is in the air. It isn’t time for quiet contemplation.
I already have my alarm set for 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. I’m sure I’ll be deep into writing up something for that week’s paper, but I plan to push away from my desk and be thankful, if only for a moment, for the freedoms and blessings that come directly from the sacrifices of those in our military. I hope you’ll join me.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.