Mercer golf coach Jason Payne was UGA assistant for ’23 British Open champ Brian Harman
As Mercer Head Golf Coach Jason Payne drove to South Carolina on Sunday morning for a recruiting trip to bolster the Bears golf team, he couldn’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia.
The radio in his car played live coverage of the 2023 British Open Championship, and it brought back memories of his time at the University of Georgia and his close association with Brian Harman, the now-celebrated champion.
Coach Payne was an assistant coach for the University of Georgia’s golf team during one of its most successful periods. His passion for the sport and commitment to his players made him integral to the team’s accomplishments.
The golfers that Coach Payne worked with during his tenure read like a top PGA leaderboard. Those include Macon’s Russell Henley, Harris English, Harman, Hudson Swafford, Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka, and 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed.
As Coach Payne drove south towards Savannah for the recruiting trip, the radio commentator painted a vivid picture of the final round of the British Open Championship. With each stroke and every successful putt, Coach Payne felt a rush of emotions.
He was not watching the tournament on television, but the radio broadcast allowed him to visualize the scenes, drawing from his memories of the journey he shared with Harman in their time together in Athens.
One memory that particularly stood out in Coach Payne’s mind was the 2009 NCAA Championship. Harman found himself behind in match play against the renowned Ricky Fowler. It was a defining moment in Harman’s collegiate golf career and a testament to his ability to perform under pressure.
Coach Payne explained, “I spent the drive thinking back on the times we shared, some of the things we shared, and the moments that I saw.” Harman came back to win in the final three holes to claim the championship.
While Coach Payne is proud of his tenure at Georgia, he is just as excited about what is going on with Mercer golf.
The Bears have one of the top golfers in Division 1, senior Tobias Johnson. He was the 2021 individual champion in the International Golf Federation (IGF) World Team Amateur Championships.
Along with other returning players, such as Trey Mixon from First Presbyterian, the Bears are primed for a strong year.
Back to Coach Payne and his relationship with Harman, he said some text messages have been exchanged, and Coach Payne is looking forward to a visit soon.
With Harman living in St. Simmons now and making the journey through Macon on occasion, the student may celebrate a winning moment with his former coach, including a visit from the British Open trophy, the famed Claret Jug.