Jason Payne

Mercer golf coach Jason Payne, bottom center left, helped train 2023 British Open champ Brian Harmon, bottom center right, at UGA.

Mercer golf coach Jason Payne was UGA assistant for ’23 British Open champ Brian Harman

As Mercer Head Golf Coach Jason Payne drove to South Carolina on Sunday morning for a recruiting trip to bolster the Bears golf team, he couldn’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia. 