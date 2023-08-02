The Mercer Bears opened their 2023 Fall Camp on Saturday after dodging thunderstorms earlier in the day.
Head coach Drew Cronic welcomed back 110 student-athletes to campus last Friday, and the Bears used the day for position and compliance meetings, as well as a late-day walk-through. Despite the weather on Saturday, Coach Cronic was still able to take his team through a spirited 90-minute practice session mid-afternoon.
Mercer, who was picked to finish third among the nine Southern Conference teams in a pair of preseason polls that were released on Thursday, returns 19 starters for the 2023 campaign as well as 27 other letter-winners from last year's squad.
The Bears regular season is fast approaching. They open their season on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in the FCS Kickoff Classic against North Alabama at 3:30 p.m.. The game, which will be carried live on ESPN, will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Ala.
Last week at the Southern Conference Media Days in Greenville, South Carolina, the Bears were lauded with preseason all-conference accolades, including six first-team selections.
Lineman Israel Mukwiza was the lone offensive selection for Mercer on the second-team offense, while five Bears – lineman Savio Frazier, linebacker Ken Standley and defensive backs Richie Coffey, Myles Redding, and Lance Wise – were all crowned as second-team defensive picks.
While the Bears have 19 returning starters, one spot that does not is the most important, quarterback. The current roster contains four vying for the job; Carter Peevy, who has the most experience, and Daniel Shoch, who played in four games last year and threw a touchdown pass, along with Drew Moore and Hess Horne.
Shoch and Coach Cronic graduated from East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, where they led their respective teams to region championships.
The Bears will open the home portion of their regular season slate on Sept. 9 against Morehead State at Five Star Stadium.