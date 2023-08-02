Mercer Quarterback Carter Peevy

Mercer Quarterback Carter Peevy takes a snap during the Mercer Bears practice on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Mercer Athletics)

The Mercer Bears opened their 2023 Fall Camp on Saturday after dodging thunderstorms earlier in the day. 

Head coach Drew Cronic welcomed back 110 student-athletes to campus last Friday, and the Bears used the day for position and compliance meetings, as well as a late-day walk-through. Despite the weather on Saturday, Coach Cronic was still able to take his team through a spirited 90-minute practice session mid-afternoon.