The Mercer Bears put the loss to Ole Miss firmly in the rear-view mirror on Saturday with a convincing 48-22 win over the Morehead State Eagles at Five Star Stadium. Carter Peevy had an efficient 13-for-19 game, and the Bears rumbled for 201 rushing yards to put this one away.
After the Bears' defense stopped the Eagles opening possession, Peevy and the offense embarked on a 51-yard, four-play drive that ended when he scored from 17 yards out for the early 7-0 lead.
The Bears' second drive was more efficient. After Morehead State kicked a field goal, it only took Mercer three plays to cover 80 yards and go up 14-3. A 50-yard pass to Devron Harper put the ball on the Morehead State 30, and Al Wooten took it from there for the score.
The Eagles scored 12 unanswered points to take the lead with two minutes until halftime. But Peevey and the Bears precisely executed the two-minute drill and scored with 32 seconds to spare on a touchdown run from Wooten and the halftime lead.
That momentum carried over, and on the first play of the second half, Peevy found Ty James for a 75-yard touchdown, and the Bears started to pull away slowly.
Two Bear wide receivers went over the 100-tard mark. James had 146, and Devron Harris had 100. Harper led the Bear rushing attack with 72 yards on just three carries.
Solomon Zubairu had a sack and two tackles for loss on defense, while Myles Redding had an interception.
Harper was named the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Game. In addition to his rushing and receiving yards, he had 76 punt return yards and 74 kickoff return yards for 337 all-purpose yards. One of his punt returns went for a Bear Touchdown.
In his post-game press conference, Head Coach Drew Cronic said, “It was good to win for sure. It was big to score right before the half and then get the ball right back and score out of the gate to give us separation. But we must improve on some of the occasional lulls during the game. But, ultimately, we got it done."
The Bears will enjoy a week off and then prepare to play the 6th-ranked Furman Purple Paladins on Sept. 23 in Greenville, S.C.