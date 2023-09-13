Carter Peevy

Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy sprints for yards in the win Friday. (Photo/Mercer Athletics)

The Mercer Bears put the loss to Ole Miss firmly in the rear-view mirror on Saturday with a convincing 48-22 win over the Morehead State Eagles at Five Star Stadium. Carter Peevy had an efficient 13-for-19 game, and the Bears rumbled for 201 rushing yards to put this one away. 

After the Bears' defense stopped the Eagles opening possession, Peevy and the offense embarked on a 51-yard, four-play drive that ended when he scored from 17 yards out for the early 7-0 lead.