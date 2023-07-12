Plans are underway to turn portions of College St. going through Mercer University into green space with pedestrian footpaths and fountains.
The first phase of construction started May 15 and is expected to last through late August. College St. from Coleman Ave. to Godsey Science Center and Tarver library is closed to transform the current street and surrounding area to green space.
Phase 1 will also involve removal of the Connell Student Center parking lot and reconfiguration of the Medical School and lower Engineering School parking lots. Removal of the street bed will occur from Connell Student Center to Tarver Library and underground utilities will be reconstructed.
Phase 2, beginning in late August, will include removal of the street bed from Connell Student Center to Coleman Ave. and the reconstruction of underground utilities, and a new campus entrance on Coleman Ave. A sand volleyball court will be built and the area hardscaped between Dowell Hall, Legacy Hall, and Plunkett Hall.
The 150-acre campus was named 5th Most Beautiful Campus in the country by The Princeton Review in 2005 and has undergone numerous improvements since then.
According to President Underwood, “By the end of this calendar year, the Macon campus will have yet another beautiful space to complement Cruz Plaza and the other gathering spaces that have been created over the last decade.” Underwood estimates the College St. project will be done by the end of 2023.