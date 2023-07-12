College Street

Mercer’s sketch of what College Street will look like.

 mwynn

Plans are underway to turn portions of College St. going through Mercer University into green space with pedestrian footpaths and fountains. 

The first phase of construction started May 15 and is expected to last through late August. College St. from Coleman Ave. to Godsey Science Center and Tarver library is closed to transform the current street and surrounding area to green space. 