A stolen 2019 Freightliner van was recovered by Monroe County deputies on March 3. According to the incident report, a BOLO was given on a yellow Penske truck after it was flagged by the cameras at the southbound weigh station. Deputy Teldric Middlebrooks and Sgt. Thomas Haskins spotted the vehicle near the Bolingbroke exit on I-475 S and made a stop.
Haskins asked the driver, Lamont Anthony Williams, 22, of Detroit, Mich., how he came in possession of the vehicle, to which he stated the vehicle was rented by his boss, Jalen Winston Johnson, 28, of Harper Woods, Mich., who was the passenger in the truck. Williams stated he just started driving the vehicle because his boss was tired.
Haskins instructed Johnson to exit the van and Johnson immediately told him that his girlfriend had rented the vehicle for him.
He said he owned a trucking company, and he was currently transporting a load to Florida. He said the vehicle had been rented “a few weeks ago”. He had no idea when it was supposed to be returned.
Haskins found a rental document which showed the vehicle was rented on Jan. 4 and was supposed to be returned on Jan. 7. The Freightliner had been entered as stolen on Feb. 2 by the Perrysburg, Ohio Police Department.
Haskins asked Johnson why the vehicle was not returned on time, to which he replied he had “emails” that showed he filed for an extension, but he was unable to pull them up on his phone. Johnson also said that Williams had nothing to do with the situation and that he alone was responsible for the vehicle.
Johnson was handcuffed and arrested for theft by receiving stolen property. Williams was also handcuffed and arrested due to driving while his license was suspended. Both Johnson and Williams were taken to the Monroe County Jail.