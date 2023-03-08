WILLIAMS

A stolen 2019 Freightliner van was recovered by Monroe County deputies on March 3. According to the incident report, a BOLO was given on a yellow Penske truck after it was flagged by the cameras at the southbound weigh station. Deputy Teldric Middlebrooks and Sgt. Thomas Haskins spotted the vehicle near the Bolingbroke exit on I-475 S and made a stop.

Haskins asked the driver, Lamont Anthony Williams, 22, of Detroit, Mich., how he came in possession of the vehicle, to which he stated the vehicle was rented by his boss, Jalen Winston Johnson, 28, of Harper Woods, Mich., who was the passenger in the truck. Williams stated he just started driving the vehicle because his boss was tired.