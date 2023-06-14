Michael Borders

He was born on the other side of the world but ended up bringing his talents to Monroe County. Michael Borders, owner of Iron Eagle Design & Fabrication Studio at 94 East Adams Street, was born to Marcus and Violeta Borders in the Republic of the Philippines. The son of a Navy man, Michael came to the United States when he was barely a year old. 

The family moved to Fort Valley where Michael went to school until the 4th grade when another move was made to Perry where they lived for two years. They then went back to Fort Valley where Michael says he barely finished high school. 