He was born on the other side of the world but ended up bringing his talents to Monroe County. Michael Borders, owner of Iron Eagle Design & Fabrication Studio at 94 East Adams Street, was born to Marcus and Violeta Borders in the Republic of the Philippines. The son of a Navy man, Michael came to the United States when he was barely a year old.
The family moved to Fort Valley where Michael went to school until the 4th grade when another move was made to Perry where they lived for two years. They then went back to Fort Valley where Michael says he barely finished high school.
His first job was as a bag boy at Piggly Wiggly in Fort Valley when he was 16 because his dad knew the manager. While still in high school, he got a position at Dairy Queen in Byron and then transferred to the DQ in Fort Valley. In 1983 he was flipping burgers at a Lake Tahoe resort. After one season he was back in Georgia and enrolled in Georgia State University but decided that school wasn’t for him.
He started working in the fashion industry in Macon. He got an associate degree in fashion design at Bauder College in Atlanta and in 2001 he was in New York City on an internship and looking for a full-time job in the industry. It was his first time in the city, and he fell in love with the energy.
Due to a depressed economy, he was laid off and Michael ended up going to a temporary hiring agency. Since he was skilled in Photoshop he was hired in White Plains, N.Y. working for a furniture design company.
During the pandemic, he was quarantined at home and spent time watching people make things on YouTube. He was especially intrigued by metal workers. He came back to Georgia, learned to weld, and opened shop on Jan. 1, 2021.
His most visual project in Forsyth is the sculpture that graces the entrance to the City Hall. The sculpture was designed by Megan Thomas and Michael said the most difficult part of the work was the hands. He said he sometimes used his own hands as models.
To kids just starting out Michael said, “Number one, do what you love, love what you do. Follow your heart.”
