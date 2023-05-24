Michaela Mullis has attended Monroe County Schools as long as she has been in school, starting at Hubbard Elementary and moving to T.G. Scott in second grade, although she just moved from Macon to Monroe County two years ago. Her mother teaches at Monroe County Middle School. Michaela is the daughter of David and Randi Martel and has one little sister, Lola.
Michaela said her experience in Monroe County Schools has been a good one; she can’t remember a teacher that she didn’t feel did a good job. She said she feels prepared for college, especially because of the AP (Advanced Placement) classes she took at Mary Persons. She also earned credit for college classes as a dual enrollment student at Gordon State College and already has about a semester of college credit.