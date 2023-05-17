Forsyth Monroe Chamber Foundation and Oglethorpe Power hosted the annual Rising Star Student celebration for Monroe County Middle School students who received all A’s throughout the year on Friday, May 12 at Monroe County Fine Arts Center. Many parents, grandparents and other members of the community attended the program to recognize the academic achievements of their middle school students and to encourage them to continue their efforts to be the best they can be.
Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Rebecca Stone welcomed those present and thanked the school administrators and staff for helping the students achieve. She also thanked the many community sponsors who made it possible to recognize the students by treating them to lunch and giving each of them a certificate and gift and providing wooden plaques for the 8th grade Top Scholars who received all A’s all three years of middle school.
Davis Warnell of Oglethorpe Power congratulated the students on behalf of Oglethorpe Power and Georgia’s 38 EMC’s and said that the power company is always looking for bright, smart students and will be doing so for decades to come, including locally at the training facility at Smarr and at Plant Scherer.
Rev. Billy Beard of Forsyth United Methodist Church gave the invocation in which he asked that God, knowing all are gifted with specific talents and abilities, help the youth continue to take those gifts to the next level.
Keynote speaker Ellie Adams, Mary Persons 2023 STAR student, told the middle schoolers to find something they really love and give back to the community through it.
“You have the ability to make a difference by adapting and collaborating,” she said. “Shoot for the stars; continue to grow and learn and shine.”
MCMS Principal Efrem Yarber and the two MCMS counselors called the names of each Rising Star and presented certificates and gift bags as they walked across the stage