Forsyth Monroe Chamber Foundation and Oglethorpe Power hosted the annual Rising Star Student celebration for Monroe County Middle School students who received all A’s throughout the year on Friday, May 12 at Monroe County Fine Arts Center. Many parents, grandparents and other members of the community attended the program to recognize the academic achievements of their middle school students and to encourage them to continue their efforts to be the best they can be.

Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Rebecca Stone welcomed those present and thanked the school administrators and staff for helping the students achieve. She also thanked the many community sponsors who made it possible to recognize the students by treating them to lunch and giving each of them a certificate and gift and providing wooden plaques for the 8th grade Top Scholars who received all A’s all three years of middle school. 