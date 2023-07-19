Mike Leverett

Mike Leverett & Chaos

The Bureau of Land Management estimates there are 68,928 wild horses in the United States. Two of these mustangs were relocated to Marigold Stables on Higgins Mill Road in Forsyth after being adopted by Mike Leverett.

Mike trains his horses using a technique known as “natural horsemanship”. He is a kinder and gentler cowboy than those who use abusive training methods, developing a rapport with his animals using methods that came from observing their natural behavior. 