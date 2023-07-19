The Bureau of Land Management estimates there are 68,928 wild horses in the United States. Two of these mustangs were relocated to Marigold Stables on Higgins Mill Road in Forsyth after being adopted by Mike Leverett.
Mike trains his horses using a technique known as “natural horsemanship”. He is a kinder and gentler cowboy than those who use abusive training methods, developing a rapport with his animals using methods that came from observing their natural behavior.
He took one of his horses, a palomino mustang he named Chaos, to the Extreme Mustang Makeover held in Ocala, Fla. during April 2022 and won a 10th place ribbon for ground handling & conditioning and a 9th place ribbon for maneuvers. Mike trained Chaos to be ready for the ring in around 100 days. Just days ago he acquired an as-yet-unnamed buckskin yearling. Mike said that because of its age and size, it will take around two and a half years before she will be large enough to ride.
Mike grew up in Lamar County on a farm bought by his great-grandfather Luther Butler who was a judge and was there at the beginning when the county was established. He is the son of Mike and MaryAnn Leverett.
After graduating from Barnesville Academy, Mike got a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Tech.
Mike and his wife Karen were married on May 6, 2000, after meeting at a cousin’s wedding in Key West, Fla. Karen was born in New Orleans but raised in Florida. She works as a dietician at Jones Center in Macon. They have two daughters, Marcelene, a rising senior at Berry College, and a younger daughter Maradeth who was a Mary Persons STAR student before also going to Berry. Mike taught his girls to ride when they were just toddlers, and they are both on the equestrian team at Berry.
The family has lived in Monroe County in the same house in River Forest for twenty years and bought the nearby property for Marigold Stables in 2011. Twenty-five horses make their home at the stables. Eight of them belong to the Leverett family.
When he’s not training his horses, Mike is busy running his company, Energy Economics Consulting Corporation which offers energy conservation, scientific and technical consulting services.
When asked what the most important advice he would give to young Monroe Countians, Mike said, “Education is very important. Work experience is very important. Try to get as much education and as much good work experience as you can when you're younger because it'll pay off when you're older.”
