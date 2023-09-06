Every Thursday, Mary Persons practices its 2-minute drill for late situations in close games. When they’re done, the field goal team rushes on and tries a kick from different spots on the field. This past Thursday, sophomore kicker Gavin Cabe was really struggling to connect from the left hash mark, even from as close as 10 yards.
“We might as well go for it (instead of kicking),” sighed MP coach Brian Nelson on Thursday.
But the next night, MP was tied with Trinity Christian at 20-20 with the ball at the 32 yard line as time was winding down. The ball was, of course, on the left hash mark. But Nelson figured a field goal try was a higher percentage play than a Hail Mary. So he trotted out Cabe, the backup kicker subbing for the injured Ryan Bankston, to give a whirl. Trinity Christian called a timeout to ice the young man. Nelson pulled Cabe aside and encouraged him.
Nelson looked him in the eye.
“I believe in you,” Nelson told Cabe. “Go knock it in.”
Nelson wasn’t sure how Cabe was handling the nerves.
“He’s a hard kid to read,” said Nelson. Cabe refuses to use a tee. The snap was good, Mac Nelson put the football down cleanly on the fake turf, and Cabe’s kick sailed up and barely cleared the crossbar, sending the Dogs into jubilation.
MP’s second unlikely win (the Dogs had 5 turnovers) of the year catapulted MP into the No. 10 spot in Class AAA poll by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Nelson said he’s very proud of his Bulldogs for fighting through adversity. While injured starters Joc Owens and Jaise Davis returned, MP then lost others. Starter Malaki Knight had texted Nelson at 7 a.m. Friday to say he was up sick all night and wouldn’t make the game. Starting quarterback Nemo Jones is still out with that bad concussion suffered last week. Star running back Duke Watson is still battling a nagging ankle injury. Starting receiver Gavin Martin was out.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” said Nelson. “It seems like we have got something brewing here. I don’t know where it’s going, but it seems like it may be one of those years.”
The Bulldogs took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and it seemed MP might coast. But Trinity Christian came roaring back with two touchdowns in the second quarter to tie it at 14. The Lions hurt the Dogs mostly through the air, going 16 of 25 for 183 yards. MP held Trinity to just 97 yards rushing.
With the game tied at 14, MP set up to punt late in the first half. But punter Caden Lavinka bobbled a low snap, tried to run for it, but was stuffed at the 10 yard line. Just like the week before against Spalding, it appeared MP was doing a late first-half swoon that might doom them to another defeat. But the MP defense stiffened and held Trinity to a field goal.
“Holding them to a field goal was big,” said Nelson.
The Dogs trailed 17-14 at the half. Trinity would not find the end zone again and MP’s defense was lights out in the second half. Najeh Reese had a big interception with a 45-yard return.
The passing game struggled. Mac Nelson was 4 of 15 passing with 3 interceptions. Receiver Ty Dumas had three of those catches for 90 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown pass from Nelson. But MP mostly leaned on a banged up Duke Watson to keep in the game. And the senior Louisville commit delivered, with 30 carries for 213 yards and a touchdown. RJ Holder added a 33-yard TD run.
Nelson said it was a survive and advance kind of game.
“We didn’t necessary play great,” said Nelson. “But we had some people out, and we showed our will and the makeup of the team. We kept playing.”