Mac Nelson

Mac Nelson launches the ball for the Dogs. (File photo/Will Davis)

Every Thursday, Mary Persons practices its 2-minute drill for late situations in close games. When they’re done, the field goal team rushes on and tries a kick from different spots on the field. This past Thursday, sophomore kicker Gavin Cabe was really struggling to connect from the left hash mark, even from as close as 10 yards.

“We might as well go for it (instead of kicking),” sighed MP coach Brian Nelson on Thursday.