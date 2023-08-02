Since 1984 Dairy Queen has supported the Children’s Miracle Network. The first Miracle Treat Day was on August 10, 2006, and has been an annual tradition. At least $1 from each Blizzard sold across the United States and Canada on this day is donated to help children and their families at local hospitals. The latest event was held at the Forsyth Dairy Queen on North Lee Street on Thursday, July 27.

Renee Bryan, the Children’s Miracle Network program director for Atrium Health Navicent, said 100% of the funds raised in Central Georgia go to Beverly Knight Olson for treatments and equipment. She said the money also helps with activities and programming for the children. It has grown to a 138-bed hospital and most of the time the beds are filled.