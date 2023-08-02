Since 1984 Dairy Queen has supported the Children’s Miracle Network. The first Miracle Treat Day was on August 10, 2006, and has been an annual tradition. At least $1 from each Blizzard sold across the United States and Canada on this day is donated to help children and their families at local hospitals. The latest event was held at the Forsyth Dairy Queen on North Lee Street on Thursday, July 27.
Renee Bryan, the Children’s Miracle Network program director for Atrium Health Navicent, said 100% of the funds raised in Central Georgia go to Beverly Knight Olson for treatments and equipment. She said the money also helps with activities and programming for the children. It has grown to a 138-bed hospital and most of the time the beds are filled.
Approximately 46,000 children go through the hospital’s doors needing treatment each year. The hospital features a pediatric emergency center and has many patients who are there only for testing or MRIs. Fifty-six of its beds are dedicated to premature babies weighing from 1 to 2 pounds. Since 1987, Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital Navicent Health has been the only designated Children’s Hospital between Atlanta and Gainesville, Fla.
After she received help from CMN four years ago after her son Gaines broke his nose in an accident, Bryan she’s she can relate to how much the program helps.
Kyle Daniel, manager of the Forsyth Dairy Queen, said he also appreciates what Children’s Miracle Network does. Kyle, son of the restaurant’s owner Ron Daniel, said in all the years he has worked with CMN he never thought they would need their help. Three years ago his daughter Piper was born with a cleft palate and Children’s Miracle Network was there. The organization still helps with trips to Atlanta for speech therapy, and Kyle said they’ve been a tremendous help.
Bryan said, “Most DQ locations are in cities like Forsyth with that community feel. Forsyth is a very generous city. The people in this town love children and want to be there for them and support them. Especially children who are sick and need health care.” Bryan said she wanted to tell Forsyth and Monroe County, “Thank you.”
Kylie Goad was chosen as this year’s “Face of Dairy Queen”. She is the eight-year-old daughter of Derek and Ashley Goad and goes to K.B. Sutton Elementary School. Kylie was diagnosed with renal reflux but is now beginning to show signs of getting better. Her mother was an employee of the Forsyth Dairy Queen at age 15 and worked there for 11 years.
Frank Malloy long-time news anchor for 13-WMAZ was once again at the restaurant shaking hands, greeting customers, and posing for selfies. Malloy, who remembers everyone’s first name, has promoted CMN for over 30 years.
Last year, 24 Middle Georgia Dairy Queens raised $111,396.02 for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.