JUST THE WAY IT IS
Last month, I wrote about the recent trip my wife and I took to Israel. Our tour was organized, and led, by Rabbi Damian Eisner, rabbi at SHALOMACON in Bolingbroke. This week, I’ll discuss more of our experiences and lessons learned from that trip.
April is the best month to visit, almost no rain but vegetation is green from winter rains, and temperatures are perfect – not hot, not cold, a little breezy. September and October would also be good months. Unless you’re there on business, dress is very modest – wear comfortable clothes and comfortable walking shoes. Jerusalem sits at 2,600 feet elevation which means it’s cooler than the coastal plains (Tel Aviv at sea level) and the Dead Sea (1,400 feet below sea level).
As with any tourist location, be very wary of getting scammed. A woman in our group was taken for $500 at a shop in the Arab Quarter of Jerusalem. Three Muslim men cornered and pressured her into paying hundreds of dollars for a cheap imitation. Don’t let that scare you too much, Old Jerusalem is very cool. I love walking cities/neighborhoods with narrow, cobblestone streets that were laid out centuries ago. I enjoy taking back streets off the back streets; then through narrow courtyards until I’m almost lost so I can feel what the city is really like once away from the tourists. Aside from London and NYC, because it’s important to three major religions, Jerusalem has a greater diversity of visitors than anywhere else on earth. You’ll see every kind of dress, garments, and skin color imaginable.
Israel is an ancient country with history dating back thousands of years. However, except for Old City Jerusalem, there are almost NO old buildings. You’ll see plenty of excavated ruins from 2,000 or 3,000 years ago but it’s not like Europe where every town has buildings that are hundreds of years old. Why? Because before the Jews began their Zionist movement in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, for the Arabs who lived there; the Industrial Revolution had never happened. They were still living in the 12th century. Arabs had done nothing to improve the land or to build anything more than mud buildings. When eastern European Jews emigrated to Israel and Judea, they found a hostile, harsh land. Mark Twain described it as “desolate and void of inhabitants.” Referring to the Jezreel Valley, he said, “There is not a solitary village throughout its whole extent – not for 30 miles in either direction. There are two or three small clusters of Bedouin tents, but not a single permanent habitation.” It was only after the Jews began to populate Israel that anything resembling a modern society developed.
Those attitudes are still prevalent today. The Jews worked hard, improved the land, drained swamps, and irrigated where needed. The result is some of the most productive land on earth. The Arabs say, “in shā Allāh” – “if God wills” and do little, if anything, to improve the land. Driving the countryside, an Arab village/community is immediately obvious for its dilapidated conditions while Jewish communities/kibbutzim are immediately obvious for the opposite conditions.
If you’re planning to visit Israel, my #1 recommendation is to study up on history both the history of ancient Mediterranean civilizations and biblical history. I say that because you’ll visit sites from every period of history, and it helps immensely to understand the chronological order of what your guide is explaining. If not, you’ll be very confused and will likely lump every site into a category of “something happened here thousands of years ago” and not fully understand the context or significance of when/what happened there.
Israel has a long history the includes: the Canaanite Period (before the Jews arrived); the Patriarchs (Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob); the Settlement Period (After Jews fled slavery in Egypt, Joshua led them across the Jordan River, and began to conquer Canaan.); the First Temple Period (from about 1100BC to 586BC; includes the reigns of Kings David and Solomon, building the temple by Solomon, and after Solomon’s death - the division of Jewish lands into the northern Kingdom of Israel and the southern Kingdom of Judah. It ends with the destruction of Solomon’s Temple by the Babylonians in 586BC.); the Persian Period/Second Temple Period (from 538BC to 332BC - includes King Cyrus allowed the Jews exiled in Babylon to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the temple (the 2nd Temple). This period ended when Alexander the Great conquered the region in 332BC.); the Hellenistic Period (from 332-63BC, the period of Greek rule and influence. It ended when the Romans conquered the area in 63BC.); the Roman Period (from 63BC to 324CE (current era) and includes the time of the New Testament from the birth of Christ to his death and resurrection to the teachings of His disciples and apostles. Significantly, the Romans destroyed the 2nd Temple in 70AD, captured the Jews at Masada, and exiled the Jews from Judea. To insure the Jews could no longer claim the land, the Romans even changed the name from Judea to Palestine.); the Byzantine Period (324-638CE – Christian rule of the area by emperors located in Constantinople.); the Early Islamic Period (638-1099CE – the conquest of the Middle East by the Muslims); the Crusader Period (1099-1260CE – Jerusalem was recaptured from the Muslims.); the Mamluk Period (1260-1517CE – Muslims reconquered the Levant); the Ottoman Period (1517-1917CE – Ottomans ruled the Middle East for 400 years. This period ended when they sided with the Germans during WWI and lost to the Allies.); the British Mandate (1917-1948 – The British ruled the region after WWI, continued through WWII and ended when Israel declared independence.)
OK, the above paragraph might be confusing but during any visit to Israel, every period will be discussed and talked about. So, what happened 2,500 years ago (the 2nd Temple was built), 2,000 years ago (the Temple was destroyed) and 1,400 years ago (Muslims built the Dome of the Rock where the 2nd Temple was located.) is STILL very relevant today. Why? Because in order for the Messiah to return, the Jews must build a 3rd Temple, and it will be located exactly where the Dome currently stands. How will that happen? Answer – the Dome must eventually be destroyed, either by man or by God. When the Dome is destroyed and the 3rd Temple built, there will be much celebrating (by some) and wailing and gnashing of teeth (by others). So, a good understanding of history will greatly enhance a visit.
Finally, to help understand the founding of the modern state of Israel, I recommend two books by Leon Uris. (Uris is an American Jew; a Marine who fought in the Pacific during WWII.) The first is The Haj – about the Zionist movement of Jews returning to and settling Israel from the late 19th century to independence in 1948, from the point of view of an Arab elder living next to a Jewish village. The other book is Exodus – about the struggles of European Jews to escape Europe in the late 19th century through WWII, settle in Israel, and the War of Independence to establish a Jewish nation, from a Jewish point of view.
Final Thought: Start planning your visit to Israel. Shalom.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.