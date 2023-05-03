Around 175 volunteers and their families were at the Momentum Christian Church - Forsyth Campus 2023 Volunteer Celebration held at the Monroe County Rec Center on Friday, April 21. This is the third year the church has held a celebration in recognition of its volunteers. Last year the event was held at the Indian Springs Amphitheater and in 2021 it took place at Fox City.
Campus pastor Seth Hoover said they try to think of creative ways to honor and thank their volunteers. Hoover said, “They serve our church so well throughout the year, so we look for ways to intentionally serve them. Last year’s event was low-key and was built around a relaxed environment that led to simple conversation.”