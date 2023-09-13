Monroe Champions is a brand new youth baseball league for school-aged athletes, boys and girls, with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), including athletes with and without physical limitations. The league is beginning this Fall and is now open to participants, volunteers and sponsors who would like to be part of this first season.
Monroe Champions is seeking 24 athletes to participate in the five-game inaugural season for Fall 2023. Games will be Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21-Nov.18 at Monroe County Recreation Department’s Field of Dreams, the project of the Leadership Monroe Class of 2017.
Monroe Champions will participate in non-competitive games with the partnership of community groups who will ensure that each athlete gets the full experience of batting and fielding. In the future Monroe Champions hopes to expand to include athletes with IDD of all ages and abilities in both fall and spring seasons.
Monroe Champions is the dream of Keith Edge who has worked to build inclusive recreational opportunities for individuals with IDD in our community for several years. The Leadership Class of 2017 laid the groundwork for Monroe Champions by raising funds for building the field. Through a joint SPLOST/LWCF Grant project, the rubber surface was installed during the summer of 2022. At that time, bathrooms were also modified to be ADA accessible.
Monroe Champions is not affiliated with Monroe County Schools; a committee of community members is working to get the league started. Monroe Champions welcomes sponsorships to help make this dream a reality. If you would like to be a sponsor, you can reach out to MonroeChampions1@gmail.com
Edge said he is excited about how things are progressing with the formation of the league. The goal for this year is to have two teams, but if enough participants sign up for more teams, the committee will expand its plans.
Various groups have committed to volunteer at the games to provide individual attention for the participants, including Mary Persons Best Buddies Club, Mary Persons softball, Mary Persons baseball, MP Fellowship of Christian Athletes, MP Key Club and New Providence Baptist Church. The plan is to have two groups provide volunteers at each of the five games.
Edge said building the field was a collaboration between the Leadership Class, Monroe County and the City of Forsyth. He hopes that the three entities will also work together in supporting the Monroe Champions. Monroe County Recreation Department is another partner in supporting the league. He said a very competent individual has stepped up to help organize and promote the league.
After the launch this Fall, Edge hopes to see the project expand to other sports and additional seasons. Plans are for the league to run concurrently with sports seasons (such as, baseball in the Spring) to provide the most inclusive experience for the athletes.
If you have a child who would like to participate, fill out the interest form by Monday, Sept. 18. If you would like to volunteer, contact Keith Edge at 478-957-7046.