Monroe Champions

Monroe Champions is a brand new youth baseball league for school-aged athletes, boys and girls, with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), including athletes with and without physical limitations. The league is beginning this Fall and is now open to participants, volunteers and sponsors who would like to be part of this first season.

Monroe Champions is seeking 24 athletes to participate in the five-game inaugural season for Fall 2023. Games will be Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21-Nov.18 at Monroe County Recreation Department’s Field of Dreams, the project of the Leadership Monroe Class of 2017.