Monroe County Achievement Center serves students in grades 6-12. In the 2022-23 school year it served 145 students with seven certified teachers (with 121 years of experience between them.) The 15 staff members included one counselor, one administrator, three paraprofessionals, two custodians and one administrative assistant.
15 percent of the students were in the flexible learning program, 10 percent were in the flexible intervention program, 28 percent of the students were at MCAC for credit recovery, 42 percent were assigned to MCAC for punitive reasons and 6 percent were atypical students who learned better in the smaller setting than at Mary Persons or Monroe County Middle School.