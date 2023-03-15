I will explain two of the FFA competitions I have recently competed in, starting with lawnmower. Lawn Mower Operations and Maintenance is a CDE (Career Development Event). In this competition there are three different areas that are scored. The exam covers safety and circumstance which is worth 20 points.
Problem solving is worth 20 points. In the problem solving section, you are given 10 manuals and 10 questions. You have questions that ask for part numbers, troubleshooting, and storage etc. In the manuals, you search for the answers.
The operation portion is worth 65 points. You are given 2 minutes 30 seconds to safely and efficiently complete the course. Penalties are subtracted from your total score for miscues, such as grazing the boundaries, stalling the engine, engaging the blades, failure of lowering the deck, excessive speed and not centering the lawnmower in the “shed” when parking. When MCMS students competed in state on Feb. 11, I placed 8th in the state!
I also competed in Forestry. On Feb. 16 Liam Parks, Joseph Thompson, Benjamin Morris, Nate Harmsen and I marched down to Fort Valley and took home the victory.
Forestry has four different scoring sections. I started with Board Foot Volume. In Board Foot Volume you are measuring the diameter and height of 10 trees. Using a biltmore stick you measure the DBH or diameter at breast height. Then you walk out 66 feet and use a biltmore stick or clinometer to measure the height in logs. Each log is 16 feet.
The next section is TSI or timber stand improvement. You are given a sheet in which the instructor will tell you to maintain certain types of trees. Harvest trees that are a certain diameter and height and deaden anything else. There are 20 trees in this section to either harvest, leave or deaden.
The next section is compass in which you are given 10 sets of fiberglass poles with corresponding numbers. You are to measure the azimuth(degree) of the angle of the set of poles. Then you walk out the distance in between the poles and multiply that by your step factor. The last section is tree identification in which you are given 20 samples of leaves to identify which tree it came from. There are 42 trees in total on a list that you memorize.
The Monroe County team that won the Area 3 Forestry championship on Feb. 16 and will compete at state in March includes Ryan Bertram, Nate Harmsen, Ben Morris, Liam Parks, Joey Thompson.