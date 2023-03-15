I will explain two of the FFA competitions I have recently competed in, starting with lawnmower. Lawn Mower Operations and Maintenance is a CDE (Career Development Event). In this competition there are three different areas that are scored. The exam covers safety and circumstance which is worth 20 points.

Problem solving is worth 20 points. In the problem solving section, you are given 10 manuals and 10 questions. You have questions that ask for part numbers, troubleshooting, and storage etc. In the manuals, you search for the answers.