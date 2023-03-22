JR SR DPA

Pictured, left to right, are Aaron Wiggins, Hayden Bain, Madison Epps, Abby Etheridge, Alex Justice, Marissa Clements, Dino Malloy, Weston Bain, and Monroe County Extension Coordinator Rachel Frisbie.

Monroe County 4-H-ers competed at Junior Senior District Project Achievement the weekend of March 10-12. Two Monroe County Senior (9th-12th grade) 4-H’ers won first place in their respective categories, winning a trip to State Congress in Atlanta over the summer.

Madison Justice won 1st in Food Safety and Preservation and Abby Etheridge won 1st in Performing Arts: General. Madison and Abby will compete at State Congress for a chance to Master, the highest honor in 4-H, and a trip to National Congress.