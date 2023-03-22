Monroe County 4-H-ers competed at Junior Senior District Project Achievement the weekend of March 10-12. Two Monroe County Senior (9th-12th grade) 4-H’ers won first place in their respective categories, winning a trip to State Congress in Atlanta over the summer.
Madison Justice won 1st in Food Safety and Preservation and Abby Etheridge won 1st in Performing Arts: General. Madison and Abby will compete at State Congress for a chance to Master, the highest honor in 4-H, and a trip to National Congress.
Other Monroe County Senior 4-H’ers placed in their respective areas as well. Aaron Wiggins won 2nd in Robotics, Marissa Clements placed 2nd in Performing Arts: Vocal, and Madison Epps placed 3rd in Food Labs: Food Fare.
Monroe County Junior (7th and 8th grade) 4H’ers also did well at the DPA competitions. Hayden Bain placed 1st in Food Labs: Dairy, Weston Bain placed 2nd in Computer Information Technology and Dino Malloy placed 2nd in Wildlife. Their achievements represent hard work and dedication.
Project Achievement is a self-directed, individual competition that helps students develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record keeping skills and more. Project Achievement is interest-led. Participants select a project area of interest, research the topic, write a presentation and present it to others.