On March 8 Atrium Health Navicent announced that Monroe County Hospital CEO Lorraine Smith and Atrium Health Navicent Peach CEO Laura Gentry have been named to 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review’s 80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know.
Smith and Gentry were also included in 2022 on the list, which features rural hospital chief executive officers who work tirelessly to ensure their communities have access to the best health care services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving. Smith and Gentry are two of three recognized leaders from Georgia,
“Atrium Health Navicent is working daily to expand health equity and improve access to health care by bringing services close to home for patients in rural communities, such as Peach and Monroe counties. These talented leaders are at the forefront of that work, and it’s an honor that they should be named to this list two years in a row,” said Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio Finley. “Thanks to Becker’s Hospital Review for recognizing Laura and Lorraine for all they’re doing to improve health and wellness, elevate hope and advance healing for ALL.”
Smith has served as chief executive officer of Monroe County Hospital, an Atrium Health Navicent partner, since February 2018. She works closely with the hospital’s board and leaders to focus on the strategic direction, financial and operational strength, quality, and the patient experience. Under her leadership the hospital has expanded clinical service lines resulting in overall increased patient volumes and revenue, increased philanthropic support, obtained ISO 9001 quality certification, and completed hospital renovations including an emergency department expansion. Smith serves on multiple community boards and has received her board certification in health care management from the American College of Healthcare Executives. In addition to her work in health care, Smith serves as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve for over 25 years. She is currently the 8th Medical Brigade Command Sergeant Major.
Becker’s Hospital review is a source of news and information for health care decision-makers. In addition to a print magazine, Becker’s Hospital Review publishes an e-newsletter with 1 million subscribers and has 3.5 million monthly visitors on its website.