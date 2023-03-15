Lorraine Smith

On March 8 Atrium Health Navicent announced that Monroe County Hospital CEO Lorraine Smith and Atrium Health Navicent Peach CEO Laura Gentry have been named to 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review’s 80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know.

Smith and Gentry were also included in 2022 on the list, which features rural hospital chief executive officers who work tirelessly to ensure their communities have access to the best health care services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving. Smith and Gentry are two of three recognized leaders from Georgia,