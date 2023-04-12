Monroe County women of all ages are invited to “Dwell,” a worship gathering coming up this Thursday, April 13 at the Monroe County Clubhouse, 70 West Chambers Street, Forsyth. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and Dwell starts at 7 p.m.
The evening includes a light dinner. There is no sign-up required. Just show up!
The speaker is Michelle Craddock of Forsyth. Craddock said she’ll share with women how they can learn from the Old Testament prophet Elijah. After he won a big victory for God on Mt. Carmel, he became depressed and fearful. God told him to rest and eat which refreshed him to return to his mission.
“As women,” Craddock told the Reporter, “we always need to assess when we need to rest, eat and then go.”
Craddock, who leads the women’s ministry at New Providence, said she was thrilled with the last meeting they had at Fox City back in December. She said 69 women attended from a variety of churches around Monroe County, and many of them found out about the meeting from the Reporter. Many women were from smaller churches that may not have women’s ministry events and Craddock said she loves being able to serve them.
The theme Bible verse for the evening is Acts 4:31: “After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.”
The basis for “Dwell” is from Psalm 23:6: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”