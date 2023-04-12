CRADDOCK

CRADDOCK

Monroe County women of all ages are invited to “Dwell,” a worship gathering coming up this Thursday, April 13 at the Monroe County Clubhouse, 70 West Chambers Street, Forsyth. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and Dwell starts at 7 p.m.

The evening includes a light dinner. There is no sign-up required. Just show up!