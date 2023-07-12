Monroe County Board of Education recognized the school system’s 2023 retirees at its June 13 meeting. New superintendent Dr. Jim Finch thanked the 12 retirees for their time, energy, dedication and loyalty over the years. He presented each one with an engraved wooden tray and a certificate.
By far the longest serving employee was Vernelle Carter, who has worked as a Monroe County bus driver since August 1973 and also worked in the Mary Persons lunchroom for 32 or those 50 years. Other retirees who were present on June 13 included Fred Chambliss, head custodian at Monroe County Middle School; Lisa Daniely, teacher at K.B. Sutton Elementary; Dr. Mike Hickman, superintendent of schools; Mary Johnson, paraprofessional at Hubbard Elementary; Bill Waldrep, agriculture teacher at Mary Persons; Patricia Wilson, bus driver.