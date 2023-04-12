Hummingbird

Ruby-throated hummingbirds have returned to visit backyard feeders in Georgia, including Monroe County. (Photo/Terry Johnson)

Ruby-throated hummingbirds have returned to Monroe County. Since mid-March, one by one these magical little birds have been trickling into the county. Their arrival has not gone unnoticed by hummingbird fans from Bolingbroke to High Falls.