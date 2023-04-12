MONROE OUTDOORS
Ruby-throated hummingbirds have returned to Monroe County. Since mid-March, one by one these magical little birds have been trickling into the county. Their arrival has not gone unnoticed by hummingbird fans from Bolingbroke to High Falls.
Many of the folks that have seen the birds have been kind enough to share with me the dates that the birds first appeared in their yards.
Bill and Eloise Doty sent the first report of a hummingbird being seen in middle Georgia this spring. Bill and Eloise live in Taylor County just outside of Butler. The male rubythroat was initially seen at 7:30 a.m. March 6. The migrant subsequently spent most of the day either feeding on sugar water provided in a feeder or perched on a leafless branch preening his feathers or scanning the skies for the arrival of another hummingbird.
Back home in Monroe County, our first bird was reported eight days later on the 14th of March. The bird quickly located a hummingbird feeder stocked with nectar provided by Monroe Countian, Dan Jeffers.
Two days later, two more birds were sighted in the county. Kathy Herndon was sitting at her kitchen table gazing out the window looking at her feeder when a male ruby-throat magically appeared. Debbie Menard also spotted a hummer on this date. Debbie saw her bird drinking at a feeder early in the afternoon.
The next day (March 17), Rose and Jerry Payne sighted their first rubythroat at a feeder hung outside their home located along the Monroe-Bibb County line. The same day Perry resident, Dan Fendley, saw his first hummingbird of the spring.
My wife, Donna, was the first to see a hummingbird visiting our yard. It was seen March 19. The bird flew to and from a camellia bush and a feeder hanging nearby. In addition, Dottie Henderson glimpsed her first hummingbird at her Bolingbroke home on March 19, too.
The next day (March 20) I finally got see a male rubythroat visiting our backyard feeder.
Beverly Castleberry was able to catch a glimpse of her first ruby throated hummingbird March 21. In her email, Beverly noted this was later than she typically sees her first hummer of the spring. Bob Hurley also sighted his first rubythroat on the 21st of March.
Four days later on March 25, Pat Purser reported that a male rubythroat finally found the feeder hanging outside her home.
Maida Evans wrote to tell me that on March the 26th she was sitting on her porch when she made her first hummingbird sighting of the year. Interestingly, Maida’s feeder had been hanging in her yard about 10 days before the bird showed up.
Those folks living in south Georgia have a better chance of seeing a hummingbird earlier than we do; although such is not always the case. For example, Kitty Spivey lives in the small town of Ockalocknee (near Thomasville); she and her family did not see their first rubythroat until March 28.
It is also true that you may hear a bird before you ever see one. For example, Kim Walton heard two hummers fussing on March 28; however, she never did catch sight of them.
On March 29, my wife, Donna, and I were standing on our deck talking with a friend when we had the pleasure of watching four male hummers vying for food at our backyard feeder. Remarkably, nobody else has reported seeing more than one hummingbird at the same time so far this year.
Rubythroats didn’t reached my daughter, Angela’s, home near Augusta (in Columbia County) until March 31. My granddaughter, Anna, had the honor of seeing this bird.
So far, I have received only three reports of female ruby-throated hummingbirds being observed this year. The first report of a female came from Stan Fendley. Stan spotted the bird at a feeder in Houston County March 22.
On March 27 Debbie Menard saw her first female. Debbie spied the bird at her feeder just before the sun set in the west. Elsewhere in the county, Bob Hurley enjoyed a glimpse of a female rubythroat on the same date.
Many of us thought ruby-throated hummingbirds would arrive early this year. The data reported here indicates that was not the case. This year the first male was seen in Monroe County March 14. Here are the arrival dates for the previous three years: 2020: March 15; 2021: March 12; 2022: March 11. In comparison, the first female rubythroat was seen on March 24 last year.
I want to thank everyone who took the time to report his or her sightings. If you have any sightings you have not reported, please do so. Your information will help develop a clearer picture of when ruby-throated hummingbirds arrive each spring in Monroe County.
In the meantime, I hope these magical little birds will bring you hours of enjoyment over the next several months.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.