New Heights Karate Studio

Pictured above are students of New Heights Karate Studio displaying their medals after competition in Detroit on June 3. The champions include four from Monroe County, Aanika Das, top row, 4th from left; Dhruv Dass, top row, 5th from left; Sadie Blackwood, 6th from left; Will Wyatt, top row, far right, holding medals in both hands. 

New Heights Karate Studio at 3040 Riverside Drive, Macon had 12 affiliates qualify for Team USA in World Karate Commission Nationals June 2-3 in Detroit. They will be representing Georgia and the U.S. at World Karate Championships (WKC) in Orlando on Oct. 21-27. Four of these champions are Monroe County residents: Will Wyatt, Dhruv Das, Aanika Das and Sadie Blackwood.

WKC is an annual martial arts competition where competitors from around the world test their skills against those who have qualified as the best in their particular discipline. Disciplines include speed fighting (point and continuous sparring, kata (forms), weapons, etc., and are divided by age and/or weight class. 