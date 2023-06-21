New Heights Karate Studio at 3040 Riverside Drive, Macon had 12 affiliates qualify for Team USA in World Karate Commission Nationals June 2-3 in Detroit. They will be representing Georgia and the U.S. at World Karate Championships (WKC) in Orlando on Oct. 21-27. Four of these champions are Monroe County residents: Will Wyatt, Dhruv Das, Aanika Das and Sadie Blackwood.
WKC is an annual martial arts competition where competitors from around the world test their skills against those who have qualified as the best in their particular discipline. Disciplines include speed fighting (point and continuous sparring, kata (forms), weapons, etc., and are divided by age and/or weight class.
There will be approximately 21 countries competing in Orlando. Since karate will not be included in the 2024 Olympics, the WKC is probably the best opportunity currently for martial arts athletes to compete on a global stage.
Will is a 2023 Mary Persons graduate and will attend Gordon State College this fall. Since he turned 18 this year, he is now competing in the adult, 18-plus category. He is the national champion in the Kempo form. Will began studying karate when he was 8 years old.
Dhruv and Aanika are brother and sister. They and Sadie attend Stratford Academy. Dhruv is a junior, Aanika is a rising 8th grader and Sadie is a rising freshman. Will and Dhruv are 3rd-degree black belts, Aanika is a 2nd-degree black belt and Sadie iOS a 1st-degree black belt.
New Heights Karate Studio is owned by Tim Conkel, whose father was previously a minister at Day Spring Presbyterian Church in Forsyth, and Rissa Kilar. Both of them compete in karate and hold 6th-degree black belts and championships. Kilar works as a stunt actress in films. They will also be representing Team USA in the October competition.
New Heights Karate Studio opened in 2020, less than two weeks before the covid shutdown. It continued to operate by teaching virtual classes and has grown to be a respected karate studio in spite of those early obstacles. Several of the 10 individuals who qualified for Team USA qualified in multiple divisions. The group from New Heights Karate Studio brought home a total of 28 nation champion titles, 17 silver medalist titles and 16 bronze medalist titles.
“The instructors are dedicated to the kids,” said Will’s mother, Happy Wyatt. “They’re wonderful people. We’re super proud of all of them.”
She said that five of the group are now competing as adults. The youngest is 9 years old. She said the students compete regularly but that the competition in Detroit was the most formidable they had faced.
Wyatt said Will is very focused on doing well in the WKC and is spending a lot of time practicing this summer. She has been told that there hasn’t been anyone on Team USA from Monroe County since the 1950s.