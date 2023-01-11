Home construction slowed in Monroe County in 2022, but it was still the second-biggest year for construction of new homes in county history.
Monroe County’s building department issued permits for 309 new homes in 2022, down slightly from the 344 homes permitted in 2021. That 344 mark in 2021 was an all-time record. With interest rates and inflation rising, a small slowdown was expected. The county still added a lot more homes than it had in 2020, when only 221 homes were permitted. Those 2022 homes had a total value of $87 million, an average value of $283,000. In 2021 the average new home was valued at $296,000. That may reflect more construction in modest subdivisions like Bolingbroke Manor and Juliette Crossing rather than River Forest and Riata.